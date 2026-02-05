Diamondbacks Sign Veteran Catcher

According to their transaction log page, the Arizona Diamondbacks have signed veteran catcher Juan Centeno to a minor league contract as of February 3, 2026.

Centeno is a long-time veteran journeyman, who has spent most of his time in the minor leagues. He most recently appeared in a major league game with the Boston Red Sox in the 2019 season, and did not play at the MLB or MiLB level in 2024 or 2025.

Centeno's most recent stint in affiliated ball was also as a member of the D-backs' organization, as he appeared in 68 games with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles in the 2023 season.

Centeno was originally drafted by the New York Mets, all the way back in 2007 and in the 32nd round of the Draft. He spent eight seasons working his way up the Mets' system, making his MLB debut with New York in 2013.

Ahead of 2015, he was claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers, which began a long, winding journey for the backstop. Centeno spent time with the Brewers, Twins, Astros, Rangers, Tigers and Red Sox before landing with Arizona in 2022.

Centeno owns a career .223/.278/.323 as a major-leaguer in just 118 career games (over small portions of seven seasons). In the minor leagues, he's hit .278/.330/.363 with a .693 OPS.

In terms of immediate impact on the D-backs' group of catchers, this is not a move that will make waves. With three catchers rostered by the Reno Aces, Centeno will likely head back to Amarillo, where he had previously hit .271/.324/.327 in 2023.

The D-backs' catcher situation at the major league level is essentially defined, barring some kind of unexpected injury. Gabriel Moreno (who was just named the No. 6 catcher in MLB), is the inherent starter, with a sturdy veteran backup in James McCann behind him.

Beyond McCann is Adrian Del Castillo (who should see time at DH in the majors), with Adrian De Leon, Aramis Garcia and Matt O'Neill filling up the Triple-A roster.

Most likely, the 36-year-old Centeno will be a veteran mentor for some of the younger catchers in the D-backs' system. Christian Cerda just completed his first full season for Amarillo, with Gavin Logan as the other Double-A backstop prior to Centeno's arrival.

