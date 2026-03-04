Alek Thomas' Team Mexico Performance vs D-backs Proves Value of WBC

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas had been scorching hot for the D-backs this spring training. And he continued that success while facing his MLB club as a member of Team Mexico's World Baseball Classic squad in an exhibition game at Salt River Fields on Tuesday.

Thomas went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and even stole a potential extra-base hit away from D-backs top prospect and outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt. Thomas had hit to a .375/.444/.625 slash for Arizona in Cactus League play before heading over to Team Mexico.

"I said goodbye to [Thomas] the other day," manager Torey Lovullo said ahead of the D-backs' matchup with Mexico on Tuesday. "His first thought was, tell [Zac] Gallen I'm going to back-leg him. He was already thinking about facing Gallen two days ago.

Thomas would not, however, have the chance to face Gallen, who tossed two efficient scoreless innings on 22 pitches. Thomas did, however, work a single off reliever Taylor Clarke and an RBI knock off Juan Morillo to cap off a four-run surge — the run that would ultimately be the winning one.

Alek Thomas Faces his MLB Club for Team Mexico

Arizona Diamondbacks Alek Thomas (5) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lovullo described seeing Thomas in the opposing dugout as "Awkward, very awkard."

"But he's a good player, and I'm excited for him," the manager continued. "Put a couple of really good swings on the ball. One in particular was with a man at third base and less than two outs. Followed all the lessons that we've taught him and counter-punched us and got the job done, so I was really, really proud of him."

Thomas is playing for Team Mexico for the second time in his young career, doing so in 2023 previously.

"I know he came back from the 2023 WBC and spoke really highly of the experience and what he took away from it," Gallen said of Thomas after his outing on Tuesday.

"For him to go there and now be a veteran on that team is probably pretty cool for him. Hopefully he plays well and is ready to play once he comes back."

Thomas is part of a major exodus of regular D-backs starters who have to represent their countries — with Arizona's full organizational support.

The entire starting infield has departed, with Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Carlos Santana heading to the Dominican Republic and Nolan Arenado heading to Puerto Rico.

"[Thomas is] proudly representing his country of Mexico, and we're going to root him on," Lovullo said.