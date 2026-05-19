Ryan Waldschmidt Has Been Exactly What the Diamondbacks Needed

The Arizona Diamondbacks have snapped out of deep, team-wide batting slump in a big way over the last week, and one of the major catalysts for that turnaround has been rookie outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt.

Ryan Waldschmidt Brought in To Address a Need

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder and top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt stands at his Chase Field locker. | Jack Sommers

When Waldschmidt arrived on the scene May 8, manager Torey Lovullo spoke about the need for the team to start seeing more pitches, as they had seen 400 fewer than at the same point last year.

Waldschmidt's calling-card throughout his college and minor league career has been his plate discipline and unwillingness to chase pitches outside the zone. That quality is in complete contrast to Alek Thomas, who was designated for assignment and subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lovullo decided to place Waldschmidt in the ninth spot in the order, with the hope that he would take over the role previously occupied by Geraldo Perdomo. That is to say, turn over the lineup, and set the the table for the top of the order, much like the ultra patient shortstop did before being moved to the top of the order himself.

Waldschmidt Delivers Exactly What Diamondbacks Needed

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Waldschmidt made his MLB debut on May 8 with a pinch-hit single in a loss to the New York Mets. The next day he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. From that point forward, however, he's been just the tonic for the bottom of the order, and made very solid contributions.

Over his last eight games Waldschmidt is batting .321 on 9-for-28, including four doubles and six RBI. He's taken three walks, struck out just five times, and has a .387 on-base percentage over this stretch. He's even chipped in with three stolen bases while getting caught once.

Including those first two games he's batting .321/.371/.438, .809 OPS, or 127 OPS+. It's also notable that his .361 wOBA (weighted on-base average) is right in line with his expected wOBA of .362.

Waldschmidt's best game came on Monday night against the Giants, when he became the first D-back rookie all-time with two-plus doubles and two-plus stolen bases in a game. He went 3-for-3 with a walk, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Waldschmidt has seen 3.97 pitches per plate appearance. That is slightly better than the MLB average of 3.89, and much better than the 3.49 P/PA Thomas was seeing. In all facets on offense, he's been just what the doctor ordered.

Better than expected defense in center field

Ryan Waldschmidt already has a Defense Highlight Reelhttps://t.co/oWt9kaUCfk — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) May 19, 2026

When Waldschmidt was called up, he had been playing almost exclusively centerfield for the Reno Aces. Prior to 2026, almost all his time had been spent on the corners. It was thought that he was likely to be adequate, but it remained to be seen if he could handle a Major League centerfield.

Those questions have been quickly put to rest, and then some. Utilizing excellent speed and jumps, the Rookie has already made a series of highlight reel plays along with all the routine ones. The defensive metrics have already credited him with +2 Defensive Runs Saved at both Baseball Reference and Statcast.

Boasting a sprint speed of 28.8 feet per second, which ranks in the 91st percentile in MLB, Waldschmidt is far more athletic than many realized.

It's Still Early for Waldschmidt but Encouraging

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Waldschmidt has played in just 10 games so far in his major league career. It's extremely early, and teams will certainly be making adjustments to him shortly. How he reacts to that and adjusts back will be part of the age-old story of rookies in baseball.

But his core skills of plate discipline and batting eye, along with athleticism and ability to play defense in the outfield, bode well for long-term value. Whether he develops into a star, or is just a solid major-leaguer, is still to be determined.