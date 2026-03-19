Diamondbacks Unveil 14 Mouthwatering New Chase Field Food Items

The Arizona Diamondbacks have unveiled their latest round of new food items at Chase Field for the upcoming season.

"This year’s mouth-watering and creative “wow” items feature new concession concepts and elevated takes on ballpark classics, blending Southwest influences with over-the-top presentations perfect for sharing or tackling solo for the truly ambitious," a press release from the D-backs reads.

"Every year our ‘Wow’ food offerings play a big role in enhancing the fan experience," said Derrick Hall, D-backs President, CEO & General Partner.

Below is the full list of new items, per the team's press release:

Arizona Diamondbacks' New Food Items for 2026

The hand-dipped chili cheese corndog and the hand-dipped elote corndog during the Diamondbacks 2026 showcase at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. on March 17, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cathy’s Cookies, serving fresh, warm chocolate chip cookies - Sections 104 and 308

Shareable Souvenir Nacho Buckets (64 oz. and 128 oz.) - classic nachos with choice of barbacoa beef, pork carnitas or vegetarian fajita - Bases Loaded!, Section 109

Burnt End Brisket & Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese - white cheddar mac & cheese, Jack-cheddar blend, smoked bacon, barbecue sauce and scallions - D-backs BBQ Alley, Section 114

The Barbecue Brigade - burnt end brisket, loaded BBQ pulled pork potato, 1/3 rack of St. Louis ribs, vinegar slaw, mac & cheese, beer-pickled onions, pickles and house barbecue sauce - D-backs BBQ Alley, Section 114

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Hot Pastrami Sandwich - shaved pastrami, yellow mustard and pickles on a hoagie roll - Jefferson Street Deli, Section 120

The Big Bella - mortadella, fresh mozzarella, pistachio cream, arugula, chopped pistachios, extra virgin olive oil and sea salt on herb focaccia - Jefferson Street Deli, Section 120

50/50 Stretch - 18-inch baguette loaded with chicken parmesan, hot pastrami and kettle chips - Jefferson Street Deli, Section 120

BQ Philly Sandwich - Chopped burnt end brisket, habanero queso and pico de gallo and rajas on a hoagie roll - Taste of Chase, Section 130

Chimichurri Steak Quesadilla - ribeye steak, cheddar-jack cheese, flour tortilla, fire-roasted onions and bell peppers, Argentinian chimichurri and creamy horseradish dip - Four Peaks, Section 139

Chicken Tinga Burrito Bowl - cilantro-lime rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, cheddar-jack cheese and avocado crema – A-Zona Steet Tacos, Section 208

Plant-Powered Burrito Bowl (Vegan) - cilantro-lime rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, plant-based chorizo and salsa verde – A-Zona Street Tacos, Section 208

Chicken Parm Grilled Cheese - garlic parmesan sourdough, crispy chicken fillet, provolone, marinara and nut-free pesto - Grand Canyon Grill, Section 214

Snake Bite Nacho Helmet - corn tortilla chips, queso bravo, pork chorizo, pico de gallo and venom sauce - Red Hot Grill, Sections 312 & 320

Hand-dipped Footlong Corn Dogs - all-beef footlong corn dogs topped with choice of chili cheese or street corn - Footlong Corn Dog Cart, Section 318