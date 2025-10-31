Exciting Pitching Prospect's Return Could be Huge for D-backs
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Cristian Mena is still, technically, considered a prospect, despite making major league appearances in both 2024 and 2025. And he's still a mere 22 years old.
Mena is listed as the D-backs' No. 11 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and following a bevy of pitching additions (both via trade and in the MLB Draft), he ranks fourth among pitching prospects.
But of Arizona's more high-ranked prospects, Mena is the one that seems to be most ready for the majors, even considering his age.
Unfortunately for Mena, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in a rain-soaked debacle of a game against the Cincinnati Reds early in the 2025 summer. He lost the rest of a season that seemed to be trending in a positive direction.
With many questions about the state of Arizona's rotation and bullpen, the young right-hander's return could end up having a significant positive impact if his abilities continue to trend upward.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Cristian Mena Returns from Injury
The D-backs traded for Mena ahead of the 2024 season, sending outfielder Dominic Fletcher over to the Chicago White Sox in return.
Arizona offered Jake McCarthy, but Chicago insisted on Fletcher — a move that looks better and better for the D-backs as time progresses.
Mena made one emergency start for the D-backs in 2024 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four runs in three innings in his age-20 season.
But he showcased some significant improvement in 2025. Mena threw 3.2 scoreless, hitless innings of long relief against the very same Dodgers on May 9 with five strikeouts. He threw two more scoreless innings on June 1.
His lone earned run of the season came in the same contest he was injured.
Mena's 88 MPH curveball is his main weapon, with some concern as to the viability of his four-seam fastball (which still reaches 95 MPH).
It was a very small sample size, but Mena's curve generated a .091 average against, while the fastball showcased a .200 clip — though the expected batting average against it was .437.
If Mena is truly finding his way toward MLB success, that could be extremely positive for the D-backs' pitching staff.
Whether the young righty slots into a starting rotation to fill a (significant) need there, or serves as a valuable long-relief arm out of the bullpen, Arizona will benefit from the high-ranked prospect's development.
If Mena comes back healthy and continues to pitch the way he was in the 2025 season prior to his injury, the D-backs may have a young, growing weapon on their pitching staff.