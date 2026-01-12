Former Diamondbacks Infielder Signs with Reds

A former member of the 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks has found a new home. According to his transaction log, veteran utilityman Garrett Hampson had signed a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

The deal comes with an invitation to big league Spring Training. Hampson will have an opportunity to compete for a role on the big league club after spending a short period with Cincinnati following his tenure in Arizona this past season.

May 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Garrett Hampson (8) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Hampson was brought in by the D-backs to compete for the open utility infield role ahead of the 2025 season. Hampson ended up securing that job, taking it away from fellow veteran Ildemaro Vargas throughout the course of the Spring.

It was his ability to fill a spot in the outfield if necessary that set him apart, as well as his plus baserunning. Unfortunately, Hampson was not esxceptionally productive for Arizona, hitting just .167 while a member of the D-backs.

He did, however, work plenty of walks, posting a surprising .359 on-base percentage. He only managed to see 41 plate appearances over the course of 18 games, but worked nine walks, stole two bases and managed to score 10 runs.

Unfortunately, one major mistake stood out amongst D-backs fans, as he overran third base in the midst of a furious ninth-inning comeback attempt against the Chicago Cubs. Hampson was tagged out to end the game on a Corbin Carroll single while serving as the tying run.

Hampson was eventually designated for assignment by the D-backs on May 12 and released six days later. Vargas took over the utility role following Hampson's departure. Ironically enough, Hampson then signed a deal with the Reds, but only appeared in nine games before being DFA once again.

Hampson was claimed off waivers by the St. Louis Cardinals on June 24, and spent most of the rest of 2025 in the Cardinals' organization. He was released by St. Louis on September 11.

Hampson will return to the Reds on another minor league deal, ending his chances of a return to Arizona. The D-backs, meanwhile, signed Vargas to another minor league contract this offseason, and will likely turn back to the switch-hitting veteran if they have need for a utility infielder.

Arizona has yet to make a major addition to their MLB lineup, with the return signing of James McCann being the only free agent deal affecting the major league lineup on the position-player end.

