How Former Yankees Pitcher Fits into D-backs' Bullpen Plans

Lost in the shuffle of the unexpected Nolan Arenado trade on Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks also made a bullpen move, signing former New York Yankees righty reliever Jonathan Loaisiga to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.

Loaisiga has had a track record of success at the major league level, but has dealt with a high volume of injuries in recent seasons, missing nearly all of 2024 and much of 2025 with separate elbow injuries.

But Arizona needed bullpen help this offseason. Both closer options — Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk — won't be available for some time, as both are rehabbing from Tommy John procedures.

On Tuesday, in the midst of Arenado talks, D-backs GM Mike Hazen touched on Loaisiga, and how he'll fit into Arizona's bullpen plans.

"I think he's got great stuff. We've always liked him from afar," Hazen said.

"He's going to go into the mix and there's going to be opportunity in our pen. Coming into spring training, we should be a very attractive place for players to come in and compete. We have a number of good young arms, but there are still a couple spots in our pen that are not established."

Hazen did confirm, however, that the D-backs will look to continue adding to their bullpen.

"We're hopeful to continue to bring in guys that could, that could impact that in a real tangible way," he continued.

It had been reported earlier this offseason that Arizona was looking to find a "bridge closer" — similar to the likes of Shelby Miller — who could help the D-backs hold steady until Martinez and Puk are healthy.

While Loaisiga is certainly not an established closer, he does have eight saves and a decent chunk of leverage experience in his eight-year career. According to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, Loaisiga could potentially earn that type of role, and more moves could be on the way.

"The addition of Jonathan Loaisiga to the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal could lead to - if he pitches well in spring training - a back end (7-8-9) reliever and possible bridge closer although I hear the Dbacks are closing in on more bullpen help that could happen in the coming days."

For his career, Loaisiga owns a 3.54 ERA and 3.86 FIP. When healthy, he's been very effective, but has struggled to stay on the field in recent seasons.

