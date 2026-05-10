Diamondbacks Officially Sign Brother of Geraldo Perdomo

The Arizona Diamondbacks are becoming a family business.

Earlier this week (and confirmed on Friday by insider Francys Romero), the D-backs officially inked Yeraldo Perdomo — the teenage brother of All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo — to a free agent contract, with a $40,000 signing bonus.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially signed Dominican OF Yeraldo Perdomo, brother of MLB infielder Geraldo Perdomo.



Bonus deal: $40,000.



A right-handed hitting corner outfielder with power potential. pic.twitter.com/gxmFi0705s — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) May 8, 2026

This signing had been expected for some time, and was initially reported in January of 2026. But the deal was not made official until this past week.

Diamondbacks sign Yeraldo Perdomo to free agent deal

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yeraldo Perdomo is a right-hand hitting corner infielder, with some "power potential," according to Romero. That is not quite the same type of profile as his older brother, who has made his home in the big leagues by being a contact-focused, count-working shortstop.

But it's hard to imagine Yeraldo Perdomo won't come with at least a modicum of Geraldo Perdomo's traits.

While Yeraldo Perdomo is certainly not a player who is expected to be up on the major league roster alongside his brother, helping the Diamondbacks win games at the MLB level any time in the near future, the lengthy path of international free agents can often lead to a rewarding career.

Geraldo Perdomo himself is the perfect example of such a journey to stardom, as he signed with Arizona all the way back in 2016 as a teenager out of the Dominican Republic. Now, his brother will embark on the same journey.

Will Yeraldo Perdomo grow into the same type of player as his older brother? That much remains to be seen. Geraldo Perdomo's journey was not a short one, and his coaches were often tough on him.

But that hard work and lengthy journey led him to an MLB debut at the raw age of 21, and eventually a seven-WAR season, $45 million extension and a fourth-place finish in the National League Most Valuable Player voting. That type of success may very well be genetic.

Arizona has had some success in general, signing young prospects to international free agent deals. Yeraldo Perdomo will likely report to Arizona's top-tier baseball academy in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.

Said academy officially opened for the first time in November of 2024 — a lengthy project that now provides both baseball development and educational facilities to teenage prospects in the Dominican Republic.

Whether or not Yeraldo Perdomo is the next version of his older brother, or if the two will ever share a field at the major league level, one thing is official: the Arizona Diamondbacks are now a family business.

What happens next is simply up to the player himself.