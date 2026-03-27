Jordan Lawlar Showed Exactly Why the D-backs Still Have Faith in Him

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar came off a hot spring training, needing to show he can consistently deliver results at the major league level. And in an otherwise-ugly 8-2 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he did just that.

It was not a game that offered much in the way of positivity for Arizona, but Lawlar did stand out on multiple occasions.

The former No. 1 prospect has had a difficult journey early in his career, but his positive performance at Dodger Stadium showed exactly why the D-backs have stuck with him through the struggles.

There were two major questions for Lawlar in terms of taking the next step in his development. He began to answer both of those on opening day.

Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar stands out in loss to Dodgers

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One question was simple: could Lawlar hit major league pitching from same-handed (right-hand) pitching? Lawlar immediately found himself face-to-face with one of the tougher right-handed starters in the game — Dodgers hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yamamoto, who had a 2.49 ERA in 30 starts last season, gave Lawlar a pitch to hit, and the outfielder crushed it, sending a ground-rule double 100 MPH off the bat down the left field line.

It's worth noting that off-speed pitches from right-handers have given him the most trouble, and this was a 95.8 MPH fastball, but it was still a good sign. Lawlar also struck out just one time in three at-bats.

The other question: could Lawlar play solid outfield defense in a high-pressure environment? Not only did Lawlar lock down the easy plays, but he made an impressive leaping catch on a screaming fly ball to save a potential run.

Well, at least that catch from Jordan Lawlar was quite impressive.



Taylor Clarke, however, allowed four runs while recording one out, and this game has gotten away from the Diamondbacks. 8-2 Dodgerspic.twitter.com/q0eplhh8at — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) March 27, 2026

Lawlar has been handling the transition to the outfield well. His natural athleticism have allowed him to play good reactionary defense. He spent Thursday night in left field after taking most of his reps in center this spring, but appeared to look right at home in the corner.

"I went out [to left field at Dodger Stadium] yesterday, just kind of saw the wall, see how the balls played off of it," Lawlar said pregame (h/t Alex Weiner). I plan on doing that with every stadium, just getting a feel for how a ball over my head or off the wall may kick."

There were some growing pains still present, however. Lawlar was thrown out at second as a result of a baserunning error in the third inning, which ended a potential rally early and handed the Dodgers a free out.

But it still looked like quite the successful first game for Lawlar, who is facing a pivotal year.