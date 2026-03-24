Ketel Marte Scratched from Diamondbacks' Lineup Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte was scratched from the team's lineup on Tuesday, ahead of their final spring contest.

Marte was reportedly scratched due to "soreness," not any particular injury. Manager Torey Lovullo is not concerned, and Marte is not in danger of missing opening day, however (via Alex Weiner of AZSports).

Arizona's star second baseman had two hits, including a double, in his second game back from the World Baseball Classic on Saturday. He went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday night's exhibition game.

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for final game before opening day

Feb 25, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) fields a ball in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Arizona will play its final non-counting game of 2026, with opening day at Dodger Stadium looming on the horizon on Thursday. The D-backs will take on the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 12:40 p.m. at Chase Field.

The full lineup for Tuesday's exhibition matchup is as follows:

1 - 2B Ildemaro Vargas

2 - RF Corbin Carroll

3 - SS Geraldo Perdomo

4 - 3B Nolan Arenado

5 - 1B Pavin Smith

6 - DH Carlos Santana

7 - C James McCann

8 - LF Alek Thomas

9 - CF Jordan Lawlar

Corbin Carroll will play in the outfield in back-to-back games. Meanwhile, Jordan Lawlar and Alek Thomas have swapped spots, as the D-backs continue to move the two outfielders between center and left field.

Just where Lawlar and Thomas spend most of their defensive innings in 2026 is still somewhat up in the air.

"I just want to make sure that they both get familiar with the spacing in both spots, and I'm going to continue to look at it," Lovullo said on Monday night.

Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka makes final spring start

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on March 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right-hander Michael Soroka will take the mound for the D-backs after dominating his last time out against the Chicago White Sox. Soroka's first start back from the WBC saw him pitch five excellent scoreless innings, giving up just one base hit and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Soroka — at least while Merrill Kelly is on the IL — will occupy the fourth spot in the starting rotation, set to pitch. That means Soroka will get the ball in Arizona's home opener at Chase Field against the Detroit Tigers

Soroka will be an interesting arm to watch in the early portion of this season. When Kelly returns from injury, Arizona will have to move one arm into the bullpen. Soroka's bullpen experience makes him the likely candidate, but a strong starting performance could force the D-backs to pivot.