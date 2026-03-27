Manager Torey Lovullo Explains Changes to D-backs Lineup Construction

The Arizona Diamondbacks' opening day lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night was a bit different from most of the lineups fans saw in recent seasons.

Notably, second baseman Ketel Marte was hitting leadoff against a right-handed pitcher, with Corbin Carroll behind him. For the most part, Carroll has traditionally led off against righties, with Marte batting second.

But Marte, who is a switch-hitter with relatively even recent platoon splits, will be the first batter up against Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday night.

"It was something that I talked to Ketel about," manager Torey Lovullo said (via Arizona Sports). "Traditionally, we found him leading off against lefties and hitting second against righties."

"I just felt like he was a force at the top of the lineup. I know what it's like to play against teams with players like Shohei Ohtani and others that are very powerful sitting at the top of the lineup. We are constructed one through nine. And the bottom part of our order is supposed to get on base, and I want to have a little force sitting at the top when they are on base."

Why Ketel Marte is leading off for Diamondbacks against Dodgers

Lovullo said he wants to give opposing pitchers a tough out at the very beginning of the game, with a player of Marte's caliber providing some firepower right away — not, of course, that Carroll does not offer that.

"Ketel's a good player. He's a really good player. And he can create a very uneven environment for a starting pitcher," Lovullo said.

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits against the Brewers during a spring training game at Salt River Fields on March 20, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The manager also noted Marte's and Carroll's tendencies to swing a bit freely — which can occasionally lead to quick outs. But beyond those two stars lies a different type of hitter batting third: Geraldo Perdomo.

"Between [Marte] and Corbin, I feel like they could be 'go' swingers. Perdomo's there at number three to protect them a little bit, because he can throw up a five-, seven-pitch at-bat as good as anybody we have," Lovullo said.

Obviously, the first day of the season is not when conclusions can be drawn fully about the viability of lineups. But Arizona's slight tweak will deviate somewhat from what Lovullo has put forward in the past.

Marte hit .283/.376/.517 with 28 homers in 2025 despite missing a decent chunk of time due to injury. As the leadoff man, he held an .889 OPS, 149 wRC+ (49% above average) and hit seven of his homers.