D-backs Lose Their Catcher in Yet Another Mexico City Injury Blow

The Arizona Diamondbacks cannot escape the brutal injury bug.

On Sunday, one game following a loss in which both Zac Gallen and Geraldo Perdomo had to exit early with respective injuries, Arizona has lost catcher Adrian Del Castillo to what appears to be a hand or finger injury.

Del Castillo, starting behind home plate on Sunday afternoon in Mexico City against the San Diego Padres, received a Ryne Nelson fastball awkwardly on a foul tip. He was immediately checked out by a trainer. It appeared to be Del Castillo's left ring finger that was affected.

Del Castillo did not spend much time being evaluated before walking off the field. In his place, veteran catcher James McCann took over behind the plate.

Diamondbacks lose Adrian Del Castillo to injury

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Adrian Del Castillo against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The D-backs were already missing starting catcher Gabriel Moreno coming into this series, as Moreno is dealing with an oblique strain. He's not expected back until the beginning of May against the Chicago Cubs.

In Moreno's absence, Del Castillo and McCann had been sharing catching duties, with veteran Aramis Garcia serving as the third catcher. Del Castillo had seen his bat cool off recently after a hot start, but was serving as the regular left-handed DH, as well as a platoon catcher.

Del Castillo has shown the most improvement this season on the defensive side, however. Despite looking like a bat-first backstop for most of his early career, he's rated around league average in defensive metrics — a positive step in the eyes of Torey Lovullo and the D-backs.

For now, Del Castillo carries no official injury designation, though fans may well remember Moreno missing months with a hairline fracture in his hand last season. Del Castillo took Sunday's pitch off his gloved hand as opposed to his bare hand, but he may have to undergo imaging to determine whether the injury is severe.

Arizona's catcher depth has already been tested, but may end up being stretched thinner than could have been expected. Garcia is now the backup, with either Christian Cerda — the return from the David Peralta trade in 2022 — or Matt O'Neill (a veteran journeyman) available as potential depth options at the Triple-A level.

Del Castillo may not have to miss significant time, and the D-backs do have an off day on Monday. But hand injuries can be tricky for catchers. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to update this story with the latest information.