The Gabriel Moreno Injury Timeline Just Keeps Getting Longer

The Arizona Diamondbacks won't be getting their star catcher back as soon as had been initially reported, it turns out.

A previous report from Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro stated that Moreno was expected to make his return from the Injured List (oblique injury) in Milwaukee against the Brewers, following the D-backs' two-game Mexico City Series against the San Diego Padres.

But according to a new report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, Milwaukee is "not looking like" the right time for a potential Moreno return. The new possibility is the following series against the Chicago Cubs, who Arizona will face off against on May 1-3.

Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno may not be ready until May

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) blows a bubble during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Moreno has been down with an oblique strain since April 14 after exiting a game early with what was initially described as low-back tightness. Moreno has been in the midst of a solid offensive season in the early going, hitting .275/.333/.400 with five doubles, but no home runs to this point in the year.

The Diamondbacks have gotten solid-enough production from their backup catchers in the meantime, with Adrian Del Castillo and James McCann filling in for the injured Moreno in his absence.

While Del Castillo has improved as a defensive catcher, and McCann has been a sturdy veteran presence to have, Arizona would do well to see Moreno make his return as soon as possible — barring any setbacks.

The D-backs simply seem to play better baseball when Moreno is healthy, both in terms of defense behind home plate and Moreno's plus bat.

That health has been an issue throughout Moreno's career, however. He has not been able to play 100-plus games in a season since the 2023 season — his first as a member of the D-backs since coming over in a trade with the Blue Jays.