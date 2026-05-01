D-backs Activate Gabriel Moreno from IL in 4-Player Roster Shakeup

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a four-player roster move.

The D-backs are activating catcher Gabriel Moreno from the 10-day Injured List (strained left oblique). To clear room for Moreno, veteran catcher Aramis Garcia has been designated for assignment.

Arizona also opted to swap two relievers to bring a fresh arm up to the majors. Left-hander Philip Abner, who threw 34 pitches in 2.1 innings Thursday, has been optioned to Triple-A Reno. Flamethrowing southpaw Brandyn Garcia has been recalled in his place.

Diamondbacks activate Gabriel Moreno

Apr 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) singles during the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Moreno has been on the IL since April 14. Though it seemed as if the young star catcher would be able to return somewhere around the mininum stay initially, his timeline seemed to stretch on since.

But Moreno has been cleared to return Friday, and will join an offense that has somewhat struggled of late. Moreno was hitting .275/.333/.400 thus far in the young 2026 season prior to going down with the injury, with five doubles, but no homers.

Backup options James McCann and Adrian Del Castillo stepped in admirably during Moreno's absence, but Moreno's bat is hard to replicate, particularly as a middle-order threat. His Gold Glove defense could provide a boost to Arizona's run prevention, as well.

The D-backs have lost four of their last six games, and appear to be in the midst of a team-wide slump. Arizona does always seems to play better baseball in general when Moreno is healthy, so the 26-year-old's return could be exactly what the D-backs needed at this stage.

D-backs call up Brandyn Garcia

Sep 16, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandyn Garcia against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As the D-backs swap out Abner, who was one of the lone bright spots in an ugly blowout loss Thursday, they opt to stick with a left-hander in the bullpen — something Arizona had not had for the first part of the regular season.

There's no denying Garcia's stuff, with his upper-90s sinker and hard-breaking sweeping slider. But strike-throwing has remained an issue for the 25-year-old.

He walked seven batters in 6.1 spring training innings, with a pair of multi-walk outings, and has proceeded to issue seven free passes over 12.1 innings. He's maintained a 2.19 ERA in Reno, however, with 18 punchouts in the process. He threw to a 5.84 ERA in 12 appearances for Arizona after he was acquired from the Seattle Mariners at the Deadline in the Josh Naylor trade.

D-backs send out Abner, Aramis Garcia

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Philip Abner (50) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Abner's send-out comes not as a product of his results, but simply to bring in a new arm.

Arizona's bullpen has been taxed due to poor and short starts from the rotation, and Abner threw 34 pitches Thursday. Abner was charged with two earned runs despite pitching well for most of his outing, but both runners were inherited, scoring off Jonathan Loaisiga.

Aramis Garcia is a journeyman backstop. He has a solid chance to clear waivers and remain with the D-backs organization. He appeared in three games and went 1-for-3 in three plate appearances.