Paul Sewald Addresses His Role with D-backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks have not had a true closer since Paul Sewald came over from the Seattle Mariners at the 2023 deadline. Just one full season after Sewald stumbled out of Arizona, the veteran has returned — in a different capacity.

The Diamondbacks officially announced the signing on Saturday, as Sewald rejoins the club on a one-year, $1.5 million major league contract. Justin Martinez was placed on the 60-day IL to clear a spot. But Sewald isn't coming in with the promise of closing games, this time.

The righty isn't concerned about that, as he told Arizona Sports 98.7's Alex Weiner on Saturday.

"This team is paying me to pitch, and I'll pitch whenever they tell me to pitch. That's what was told to me, and that's what I'm here to do. I'm just here to pitch, here to get outs," Sewald said.

Paul Sewald says he's had a healthy offseason and is ready to pitch in whatever role the Diamondbacks see fit. pic.twitter.com/dadILFxUet — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 14, 2026

Sewald — all smiles at his locker in front of reporters — said he's excited to come back to the D-backs' organization in whatever role that may be.

"Never wanted to leave in the first place, but 18 months is no big deal, come right back," Sewald said. "Excited; it's home now. The only person more excited is my wife."

It's been a rough stretch for Sewald, whose 4.31 ERA with Arizona in 2024 led to a demotion from the closer role. In 2025, he pitched for the Guardians and Tigers, but two separate stints on the IL with shoulder injuries limited him to a 4.58 ERA over just 19.2 major league innings.

Sewald said the injury is behind him. He's ready to start anew in 2026.

"I feel great. I pitched at the end of last season; I thought that was my way of showing people I was healthy. Free agency didn't feel that way, but I feel great. I'm excited to be here. I feel healthy, I had a normal offseason and I'm ready to go," he said.

Sewald has never lived off the velocity of his fastball. In general, it's hung between 92 and 93 MPH. He presents just two offerings — that fastball and a flat, horizontally-moving slider.

His fastball velocity, however, was down to just above 90 MPH in 2025. Perhaps that was a result of the injury.

Regardless, his effectiveness will be tied heavily to how sharp his location can be coming off the injury-marred season. It's worth noting his expected ERA (3.71) and expected batting average (.210) were both well above average, and much better than his raw results. His hard-hit rate and average exit velocity were both above average in his small sample size, as well.

Sewald may not see much leverage this year, but he's also one of only three D-backs relievers who has significant leverage experience, and the most closing experience of anyone on Arizona's 40-man roster.

