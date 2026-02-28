Diamondbacks Reliever Exits Game With Potential Injury

On Saturday, Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Brandyn Garcia exited the game alongside a trainer in the fifth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium, according to multiple reports.

Garcia had been in the midst of a poor inning, hitting two batters and issuing a walk. His location was wild, landing only six of his 16 total pitches for strikes before coming off the field. His velocity, which averaged nearly 97 MPH in the 2025 season, struggled to get to 96 MPH.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandyn Garcia Leaves With Injury

Garcia, 25, was the primary return of the trade that sent first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners. He struggled a bit in his initial stint with Arizona, but looked like he had turned a corner as his small sample size progressed.

Garcia is the lone left-hander who appeared to be moving toward making the major league roster after showing promise at the tail end of 2025.

As of this writing there is no official word on what the injury is, though a severe drop in command and velocity is certainly concerning. The Diamondbacks can ill-afford another significant injury to their bullpen.

Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest on the situation.