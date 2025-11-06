Why Reunion With Yankees Reliever Could Be Exactly What D-backs Need
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in dire need of relief help, and a familiar face is on the free agent market.
Right-hander Luke Weaver, the former primary return of the trade that sent Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals, has enjoyed a career renaissance in a relief role.
At 32, Weaver is now a free agent. In a recent article from MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Diamondbacks were named one of the best fits for Weaver. Here's why that might be exactly the type of move Arizona needs:
Arizona Diamondbacks Named Fit For Luke Weaver
Here's what Feinsand had to say about the right-hander:
"Weaver was the Yankees’ most reliable reliever during the first half, pitching to a 1.05 ERA in his first 24 outings over the first two months," Feinsand wrote.
"A left hamstring strain sent him to the injured list, and when he returned three weeks later, Weaver was inconsistent the rest of the way, posting a 5.31 ERA over his final 40 appearances.
"Some late-season pitch-tipping concerns might have been a part of Weaver’s second-half struggles, which extended into a rough postseason, but his overall performance the past two seasons should have clubs interested.
"Weaver, who was a starter for much of the first eight seasons of his career, has said he’s open to a return to that role in the right situation."
The Diamondbacks need stability in the back end of the bullpen, and if they don't choose to go with a bona fide veteran closer option, Weaver might be the perfect type of hybrid arm to invest in, even if he struggled down the stretch of 2025.
Why Luke Weaver Would Be Good Fit For Diamondbacks
Weaver posted a 3.62 ERA and 3.89 FIP in the 2025 season with the Yankees. That may not be eye-popping, but it would still have been one of the better relief figures among healthy Arizona arms to end the year.
But he's just a season removed from a 2.89 ERA and 3.33 FIP in the 2024 season, and he's posted stellar strikeout numbers over the past two seasons, punching out north of 10 batters per nine innings in back-to-back years.
It's also worth noting that his expected ERA was 2.97, his expected batting average against was .200, and he managed to keep walks to well under three per nine innings.
Weaver's versatility could allow the D-backs to open up the back end of their bullpen. If they do not obtain a true ninth-inning arm, Weaver has closing experience. His eight saves in the 2025 season would fall shy of the D-backs' leader this past season by only two (Shelby Miller with eight).
Weaver is also capable of providing multiple innings somewhat regularly, thanks to his experience as a starter. Perhaps ironically, Weaver could potentially join Miller might be the second player in as many years to reunite with the D-backs after a failed trade as a starting pitcher.
Weaver's market value, per Spotrac, is nearly $10 million. That might be a bit steep for a team looking to reduce payroll, but there's no guarantee he'll command that much, since he made just $2.75 million in 2025.
The D-backs can't be afraid to spend money or trade assets, but they will have to be smart. Weaver's success and versatility could very well be a worthwhile investment for Mike Hazen and Arizona.