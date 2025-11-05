Why Diamondbacks Are Willing to Trade Top Prospects
The Arizona Diamondbacks may have to let go of some of their top prospects this offseason, but GM Mike Hazen is willing to do it, if need be.
According to a recent report by MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, the Diamondbacks may end up trading some of their more highly-ranked prospects in order to add to their biggest area of need: the pitching staff.
Both Arizona's bullpen and starting rotation are in dire need of reinforcements. And the simple reality of the trade market remains that a club must give up significant assets to attain good players — especially controllable ones.
It's a no-brainer, but the D-backs have not been eager to deal their top prospects in recent seasons. This year, Hazen is open to doing so.
Arizona Diamondbacks May Trade Top Prospects
Though Hazen is willing, parting with top prospects is still not his ideal outcome. With that said, the GM is not naive to what a marquee addition will cost.
“I might [trade top prospects],” Hazen told Gilbert. “I don’t want to do that, but I think at some point if I’m going to get somebody of value, I’m going to have to give up [value]. It just is what it is. I don’t know what the market is going to look like trade-wise."
It's difficult — or impossible, rather — to make a trade for a legitimate needle-moving arm without giving up serious value.
If there were major league players that other teams were interested in, the prospect list could remain relatively untouched, but the D-backs would likely have to part with the likes of Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte.
According to Gilbert's article, Arizona has "no intention" of trading any of those stars, though they would be open to dealing outfielders Jake McCarthy or Alek Thomas. Neither of those players would be enough (on their own) to bring in a top-end starter or reliever, however.
It then becomes a question of need. Would it be more beneficial to retain a player like Jordan Lawlar (who is no longer considered a prospect), Ryan Waldschmidt or Slade Caldwell, or would landing a solid, controllable arm provide the right boost in the right area?
Gilbert also noted that the D-backs will be looking for an external option at first base — perhaps a Paul Goldschmidt reunion, which seems like a legitimate possibility for now.
Regardless, Arizona will have to be creative, and will have to be willing to take risks this offseason. With an expected drop in payroll, Hazen will need to find trade partners to bring in the talent needed for the D-backs to get back to postseason contention.
Just how far Hazen is willing to go to make a deal happen remains to be seen, but the type of trade Arizona needs probably get done with mid-level prospects and platoon players.
Check out Gilbert's full article here.