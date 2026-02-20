Veteran Catcher James McCann Explains Why He Re-Signed With D-backs

Veteran catcher James McCann was somewhat of a revelation for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025. As it turned out, that impression went both ways.

McCann was the first domino of the D-backs' offseason to fall, re-signing on a one-year deal worth $2.75 million up to $3.25 million.

This followed a season in which he hit .260/.324/.431 — his best offensive season since 2020. He also made an instant positive impact on a struggling pitching staff with his veteran approach and game-calling.

McCann, catching up with Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, at Salt River Fields on Thursday, said he had interest from other clubs, but preferred to return to Arizona.

"It was a little bit of everything," he said. "I loved my time here. My family loved our time here. I really enjoyed the clubhouse, my teammates, the coaching staff. Organization-wise, from top to bottom, it was something that I really enjoyed for the time that I was here.

"And then knowing that this team wanted to compete and wanted to win, they voiced interest from the very beginning... we talked to other teams and there was interest elsewhere, but at the end of the day, the way it kind of came together, this was a good situation for me and my family."

Arizona Diamondbacks' James McCann on Returning to Arizona

Sep 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For McCann, familiarity also played a large part in wanting to return. He'll be able to work with nearly the exact same group of starting pitchers and the same coaches.

"That definitely played a huge role in knowing what I was getting myself into. Just even something as simple as working with the same pitching coach, the same analytics guys, the same hitting guys. There is a sense of comfort in knowing that I've built those relationships and now we just kind of have to build on top of them," McCann said.

He emphasized that it was a "smooth transition" coming over to Arizona in 2025, when he was signed away from the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A club mid-season.

"I felt like all three of our hitting coaches, I was able to get on the same page as them and they were able to get on the same page as me very quickly. [Pitching coach Brian Kaplan] and I hit it off really quickly. You know, [bench coach Jeff Banister] and [manager Torey Lovullo] and really everyone on the staff, it wasn't a hard transition.

"Just how they operate as a staff and how they work together and how they do everything they can to make the player feel comfortable and make for a really smooth transition," he said.

McCann said he's feeling good physically ahead of his age-36 season.

"I feel like I'm right where I need to be and I continue, I look forward to continue to build on that this spring and then in the season," he said.