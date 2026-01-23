Veteran Southpaw's Up-and-Down Season Was Tough on D-backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks endured a brutal 2025 season. Though they were expected to sit among the contenders of the National League, they were beset by a slew of major injuries, while some players underperformed their expectations.

Veteran left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez was an example of both strains of adversity. He dealt with some injuries of his own and put forward a generally-rough season, although he did string together some truly excellent outings, as well.

Ultimately, the results were lacking, however, as the D-backs' rotation was one of their primary woes in 2025.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the individual seasons of every player that contributed to the 2025 D-backs roster, the below article will be updated with the proper links to every season review as they are published.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Eduardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez had missed most of 2024 with a shoulder injury, and struggled in his return to action. That set up 2025 as an important year for the veteran, who was entering year two of a four-year, $80 million contract.

Unfortunately, the season began in just as ugly a fashion. Through his first nine starts in mid-May, he held a 7.05 ERA. On May 16, he was placed on the IL with a shoulder injury.

This injury was not nearly as his previous one, however, as he returned on June 6. And upon his return, he looked like an entirely different pitcher. Rodriguez strung together five excellent starts in a row, allowing six runs over 27.1 innings and delivering his best statistical start as a D-back on June 23, with six scoreless frames and 10 strikeouts against the White Sox.

But then, he was blown up for eight earned runs on 12 hits to open July. From there he began a back-and-forth pattern, balancing good starts with poor ones.

The Rockies got to him for five runs in 5.1 innings on August 9, but he turned around and put up seven innings of one-run ball against them five days later. He allowed six hits for five runs in 2.1 against the Brewers on August 25, but immediately blanked the Dodgers over six innings on August 30.

Ultimately, Rodriguez's numbers still turned out mostly poor. He showed flashes of excellence, but it wasn't enough to curb another ERA over 5.00.

Eduardo Rodriguez: 2026 Outlook

The D-backs need consistency out of Rodriguez. He was not expected to pitch like an ace, but he was expected to carry a high floor. He's been the opposite, with plenty of high highs and low lows.

The veteran's contract is beginning to look a bit ugly, but he can still turn that around with a solid 2026. If he appears to be heading even further down in his decline, or fails to remain healthy, the D-backs may be facing a dilemma.

