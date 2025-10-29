Why D-backs Should Bring Back These 3 Key Veterans
The Arizona Diamondbacks face an offseason full of needs. They'll have to find a way to navigate a reduced payroll while still adding to the pitching staff (and perhaps other areas) where possible.
After a fire-sale Trade Deadline, not many of the D-backs' current players are set to become free agents once the World Series ends.
But there are three veteran players who could be crucial to maintaining stability on a somewhat gutted roster — catcher James McCann, left-hander Jalen Beeks, and former long-time D-backs starter Merrill Kelly.
Here's why the D-backs should attempt to re-sign all three of these players:
1: Diamondbacks / Rangers RHP Merrill Kelly
D-backs fans need no reminder of how important Kelly has been to this organization through the years. He's posted a career 3.74 ERA and 3.98 FIP over 953.0 workhorse innings since 2019 with Arizona.
Even when the D-backs' rotation as a whole struggled, it seemed that Kelly could always be relied upon for at worst a solid outing, and at best an ace-caliber performance.
Kelly comes with the most risk out of these three players, as his contract value is somewhat higher, and he'll be entering his age-37 season. He's dealt with some injury and health-related issues in recent seasons, but still managed to throw 184 innings in 2025.
Arizona will likely see Zac Gallen depart in free agency in search of a hefty contract. That leaves two rotation spots in question, while the two occupied by Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt may or may not yield positive results.
Bringing Kelly back would instantly raise the floor of the rotation, and of the multiple traded players, is the most likely to welcome a return. Kelly himself has said he would be open to a reunion, with no hard feelings toward the organization.
With that said, he did struggle to a 4.23 ERA with the Rangers. Perhaps the veteran needs a return to his old club just as much. The harsh reality is even that type of ERA figure would immediately become one of the better numbers by a D-backs starter — at least, by 2025's standards.
2: Diamondbacks C James McCann
McCann hit to a .260/.324/.431 slash and .755 OPS — his best offensive numbers since his 2020 season with the Chicago White Sox. But his impact was all about the intangibles.
Arizona has been in need of a legitimate backup catcher option behind Gabriel Moreno for some time, and was able to pluck McCann off the Braves' Triple-A squad thanks to a tip from injured ace Corbin Burnes.
While Moreno has struggled to stay healthy and call games, McCann stepped in to provide a calming, high-IQ veteran presence to the pitching staff and clubhouse. It's no coincidence that Gallen's season began to turn around once he started pitching to McCann.
Torey Lovullo heaped plenty of praise on McCann for his effect on the rest of the team. Arizona needs that type of player back in its clubhouse, and there's no reason to turn away overall-improved pitching results, either.
3: Diamondbacks LHP Jalen Beeks
Beeks was a last-second signing just ahead of Opening Day, and he quickly became Arizona's most reliable left-handed workhorse reliever as the injuries continued to fall.
Beeks threw to a 3.77 ERA and 4.01 FIP over 57.1 innings. If not for a few blowup outings (and some injury troubles of his own), those numbers might have looked better.
Beeks was generally reliable, however. With Joe Mantiply underperforming (leading to his release) and A.J. Puk's injury, Beeks was the lone southpaw Lovullo could count on for much of the year, at least, until Andrew Saalfrank returned.
Having reliable left-handed relief pitching is always a valuable asset. If the D-backs can add to the rest of their bullpen and keep Beeks from burning out (or being forced into high leverage frequently), he would most likely be a very sturdy arm to return.