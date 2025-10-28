Why D-backs Won't Reunite With 2 Veteran Free Agents
The Arizona Diamondbacks, after a fire-sale Trade Deadline in the 2025 season, are facing somewhat new territory.
After dealing numerous veteran contributors at the Deadline (all of whom were pending free agents), the D-backs now have the option to get back into that free agent market and reunite with players they feel could still be a valuable asset.
The 'big three' of the Deadline departures are as follows: Merrill Kelly, Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor. These three players were the most difficult for fans to bid goodbye, and the three who will be circulated in reunion talks until they eventually do sign a deal this offseason.
Of the three, Kelly is the one option that could most realistically return to Arizona. For multiple reasons, a reunion with the veteran right-hander is more than just irresponsible speculation.
But the door is, in all likelihood, completely closed on Suárez and Naylor. While they are both still good players (and the D-backs do need a first baseman), neither are a realistic fit to return.
Here's why:
Why Arizona Diamondbacks Won't Reunite With Suárez, Naylor
First the obvious: it's rare for a player who was traded by an organization to return, unless that player has a long-standing relationship with the team and front office (like Kelly, for example).
Neither Suárez nor Naylor spent more than one and a half seasons in the desert before being traded to the Seattle Mariners.
Now, for the more detailed reasons.
Both players are still positive-impact hitters. Both players will likely produce to at least a solid degree with whatever team ends up signing them. But they don't fit the D-backs' new mold, especially with regard to their defensive abilities.
Suárez is 34 years old, and experienced a defensive decline in the 2025 season. He committed 16 errors at third base and was worth -6 Defensive Runs Saved, -6 Outs Above Average and -3 Fielding Run Value.
Naylor, meanwhile, committed five errors, posted -1 Defensive Runs Saved (-6 with Arizona) and -1 Fielding Run Value.
The D-backs made a notable compromise on their defense-first franchise values with both of these players ahead of 2025. GM Mike Hazen made sure to emphasize his disappointment in the state of Arizona's defense in the 2025 season.
"I think the most disappointing thing I've seen has been the play of our defense," Hazen said just following the Naylor trade.
"And I think that's something that I'm going to need to focus in on going into the end of this year and into the offseason about how we're better suited from a run-prevention standpoint."
It doesn't sound like Hazen would be interested in pursuing the very defenders that contributed to his disappointment at a high clip, as productive and positive as they both are.
Naylor is also expected to receive a hefty multi-year contract after a 128 OPS+ season.
Considering just how valuable he was to the Mariners following the trade (and Seattle's subsequent run to the ALCS), it seems most likely he'll remain with the club that traded for him, though numerous teams will be calling.
Suárez's age makes it difficult to estimate a contract for the slugger, but his .189 average and .682 OPS once departing Arizona does somewhat loom over his 49 homers in the 2025 season.
Offensive declines for veterans with as much experience as Suárez tend to come suddenly, and without warning.
For as much joy as these players brought the D-backs in 2025, that time is likely up for good.