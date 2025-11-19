What Zac Gallen's Free Agency Decision Means for D-backs

On Tuesday, the news that had been anticipated for some time came to pass. Arizona Diamondbacks former ace right-hander Zac Gallen turned down the Qualifying Offer, officially entering the free agent market as of the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.

Related Content: Zac Gallen Makes Official Decision on Qualifying Offer

While a return to the D-backs has not been officially ruled out, Gallen will likely sign with another club. Here's how the Diamondbacks stand to benefit from this process:

Zac Gallen Declining Qualifying Offer Could Help Diamondbacks

Sep 15, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks certainly could try and negotiate a short-term, moderate-cost deal with Gallen, although that feels like an effort that would be doomed well before it began.

It's possible, but very, very unlikely given the nature of Arizona's offseason and famed agent Scott Boras' tendency to shoot high.

If the D-backs do somehow decide to return Gallen, that means they are fully comfortable with the amount and length that is ultimately decided upon.

But if that doesn't happen (the much more likely outcome), the D-backs will benefit in the form of draft compensation when the right-hander inevitably inks a deal with whichever other club courts him to his satisfaction.

If Gallen signs a deal for north of $50 million in total value, the D-backs will be awarded a pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, falling between the first round and the beginning of Competitive Balance Round A — essentially, it would be a first-round pick.

A deal worth less than $50 million, however, would place Arizona's compensation after the conclusion of Competitive Balance Round B — essentially a third-round pick.

The difference is significant, but it's most likely Gallen will get a deal worth more than $50 million. That said, Boras has steered his clients toward last-minute, lower-value deals in the past. This free agency process could very well drag on for some time.

Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers broke down the possibility of that in the below article.

Related Content: How Scott Boras Could Cost the Diamondbacks a Top Draft Pick

But Gallen's departure does, by itself, further perpetuate the challenge lying ahead of GM Mike Hazen this offseason. Arizona desperately needs pitching, both in the rotation and bullpen.

The D-backs, with a limited amount of available payroll, will have to find a top-line starting pitcher (or two) and multiple leverage relievers. That's just on the pitching side. Arizona also has a hole at first base.

In all likelihood, Gallen will depart the D-backs' organization with a career 3.58 ERA and 3.65 FIP. Despite a career-worst 4.83 ERA in 2025, he's undeniably been one of the most impactful starting pitchers in Arizona's history — and there have been quite a few.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News