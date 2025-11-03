2 D-backs Hitting Prospects Get on the Board in Fall League Loss
There hasn't been much to get excited about in the Arizona Fall League lately. The Arizona Diamondbacks' squad — the Salt River Rafters — took their eighth loss in a row on Sunday afternoon, falling 6-5 to the Mesa Solar Sox.
Although there hasn't been much from an offensive production standpoint by D-backs prospects of late, two of Arizona's hitters did get on the board Sunday despite the eventual result.
Outfielder Jack Hurley, whose bat has been somewhat silent since his 4-for-5, two-homer outburst, laced a single in the first inning of Sunday's game, serving as the first Salt River baserunner of the contest.
Hurley got a center-cut slider and lined it to left field. Hurley later advanced to second base on a groundout, and scored after outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez shot a single of his own to right field.
He would only manage to get on base in that first at-bat, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts the rest of the way. That added up to a 1-for-5 game with one run scored on Sunday afternoon, after a 1-for-4 day on Saturday.
Hurley's Fall League average has dropped all the way down to .225, with his OPS plummeting to .815.
Arizona's other hitting prospect in the lineup Sunday, infielder Jansel Luis, had a very similar day to Hurley, going 1-for-5 at the plate, though he only struck out one time.
Luis did not score a run, but he did record an RBI with a single in the top of the fourth before stealing second base. Luis has now stolen nine bases, second among Rafters hitters this Fall.
Luis' numbers have not looked particularly pleasing this season, either. He's hitting .222 with a mere .569 OPS in the Fall League.
No D-backs pitching prospects appeared in Sunday afternoon's game.
Other Diamondbacks Fall League Action
On Saturday, in a 7-6 loss to the Scottsdale Scorpions, right-handed relief pitcher Yordin Chalas surrendered his first earned run of the short season. He gave up two singles and a double while punching out one over one inning of work.
It came at an inopportune time, as Chalas gave up the tying run in the seventh inning. He was charged with a blown — his first.