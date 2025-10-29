Keep an Eye on These 3 D-backs Hitting Prospects
The Arizona Diamondbacks have some intriguing hitters rising through their farm system. While offense is not necessarily the area of the D-backs' big league club that needs the most improvement, there's plenty of potential on display in the minor leagues.
Below are three of the D-backs' most interesting hitters to keep an eye on in the upcoming 2026 season:
1: Diamondbacks OF Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 1)
Of course, it might feel a little bit cheap to simply stick the D-backs' recently-crowned No. 1 prospect atop this list, but Ryan Waldschmidt's 2025 season was truly remarkable..
Waldschmidt made the jump from High-A Hillsboro (where he had enjoyed a very successful start to the year) to Double-A Amarillo. And the transition was brutal, at first.
Waldschmidt struggled to find his footing despite graduating to a level that is slightly more offense-friendly in the Texas League. But then, suddenly, he exploded into a dominant run.
He hit to a .309/.423/.498 slash and .921 OPS over 66 games for the Sod Poodles, though much of that success came from an unbelievable month of August, in which his OPS was 1.143 with six homers.
Waldschmidt may very well begin the 2026 season with the Triple-A Reno Aces as a result. Depending on how he fares at that level, he may even be a candidate for a late-season call-up to the majors.
Waldschmidt is one of the more refined prospects in the system, with an elite eye and plate discipline. The pop had not shown up much, but he enjoyed a power surge in the latter half of 2025.
2: Diamondbacks INF Tommy Troy
Speaking of fast-risers, infielder Tommy Troy is currently 23 years old, but already hitting .295/.381/.429 at the Triple-A level for the Reno Aces.
Granted, that number is actually around league average for the offense-heavy PCL, but the fact is Troy simply hasn't seemed to suffer a transition period at any level, despite traveling from High-A to Triple-A over the span of a season and a half.
Troy's had consistent success across the minor league levels, and though he's more the type of player to hit for average than power, he, too, may find himself on a big-league roster sooner than one might anticipate.
3: Diamondbacks OF Druw Jones
Former second-overall pick Druw Jones has been a bit of an enigma for the D-backs in his seemingly-lengthy journey through the minor leagues.
He's struggled with injury and has had difficulty finding his swing, falling in the prospect rankings year after year.
But he began to showcase some success toward the end of the 2024 season, earning a promotion to High-A Hillsboro to start 2025. There, he struggled.
But as the summer wore on, Jones began to find his swing, somewhat. He mainly hit for average and very little power, but got on base at an above-.350 clip for the final three months.
His plus speed and excellent defense out in center field softened the blow of a .695 OPS, but the 21-year-old does still seem to have a long development road ahead. It will be intriguing to see if he's capable of maintaining the on-base approach consistently.
