D-backs No. 3 Prospect is Changing Positions

The Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 3 prospect and 2025 first-round draft pick Kayson Cunningham is expected to change his position, according to a recent statement from GM Mike Hazen.

Cunningham, who is a natural shortstop, will be moving primarily to second base in the coming seasons, Hazen told FanGraphs' David Laurila at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas this past week.

Cunningham, who is still just 19 years old, will have a lengthy development path. Finding the right defensive position will be key in that journey.

Westlake Chaparrals' Blake Peterson slides into second base ahead of the tag from SA Johnson Jaguars' Kayson Cunningham at the UIL Regional IV Final 6A baseball Round 1 playoff on June 1, 2023, at Westlake High School in West Lake Hills, TX. | John Gutierrez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He’s a decent little shortstop, but he’s going to move mostly to second base,” Hazen said to Laurila of Cunningham. “He’s got a good bat. He can really hit. It’s going to take him a while, though. He’s young.”

Cunningham fits the profile of a D-backs hitter, measuring in at just 5-foot-10, 182 pounds. He was considered one of the best pure hitting prospects in the 2025 Draft, and Arizona was ecstatic that he fell all the way to their selection at pick No. 18 in the first round.

But Cunningham struggled a bit in his first taste of professional baseball this season. That can often be expected from a high school prospect, even those with high ceilings.

But Cunningham's most intriguing issue was his defense at shortstop, where he posted four errors in just 11 games played with the Low-A Visalia Rawhide. His bat contributed just a .255/.308/.277 slash — a .584 OPS.

Arizona's farm system (and major league roster) is stacked quite full of middle infielders.

With Geraldo Perdomo rising to true star levels to begin his four-year, $45 million extension at shortstop, that will limit the maneuverability of that premium position. If Ketel Marte is not traded, Arizona's second base position will be relatively locked, as well, barring an injury.

There's also Jordan Lawlar and Blaze Alexander to consider. While both have generally been third base (and outfield) focused, they're also young and controllable.

No. 5 prospect Tommy Troy — a 5-foot-9 natural shortstop from the first round of the 2023 Draft — took a similar path, though he was a college prospect.

Now primarily a second baseman, Troy has shot up through the system to reach Triple-A Reno at just 23 years old. He may see his first MLB appearance sooner than later.

Granted, Cunningham's path through the D-backs' minor league system will likely be quite lengthy. He has yet to hit his stride in Visalia, and may spend an entire season there before making the jump to High-A and beyond.

But one thing is confirmed: Cunningham will be continuing that development path at second base, rather than shortstop.

