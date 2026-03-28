D-backs Prospect Already Pushing for MLB Job in First AAA Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces played their first game of the minor league season on Friday, and one of the D-backs' infield prospects already put on a show at the plate.

LuJames Groover, the brand-new Aces third baseman and No. 10 prospect in Arizona's system, made his Triple-A debut with a bang, going an exceptional 4-for-5 with two RBI in his first taste of the Pacific Coast League despite a 7-6 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers.

Groover is coming off a solid spring training with the D-backs' big-leaguers, in which he slashed .341/.357/.537 with a homer, two doubles and seven RBI.

Diamondbacks' prospect LuJames Groover has excellent game for Aces

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter LuJames Groover against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Groover spent all of 2025 with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, hitting .309/.399/.434 and winning the Texas League batting title. Though he was not much of a power hitter, the contact and speed were both there.

He appears to be adjusting to the Triple-A life just fine.

"It's a new place, new area. It felt great," Groover said (via Reno Aces on X). "I was just trying to come into the season building on what I built during the spring training and all my off-season work. I think the biggest thing is just trusting the off-season work.

"This is when it really matters now. And just playing with confidence, I know what I'm capable of. I was just going out there and showing it."

The key for Groover will be his defense this season. The bat has been a positive for some time, but he's had difficulty at the hot corner at times. On Friday, he made the plays in front of him.

"The offense is going to be offense, whatever it may be," he said. "just holding down the hot corner over there [is an area I'm looking to improve]. What I did today, essentially. Just make the plays at the end of the day.

"Drive runs in, get on base, whatever it may be. At the end of the day, we're here to win games, help the team win. Things like that. Obviously, the game is going to dictate what your job is at that moment, and just executing at a high clip."

Other Diamondbacks prospect notes

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Tommy Troy (98) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Outside of Groover, the Reno Aces got quite the performance from the top of their lineup. Second baseman Tommy Troy went 3-for-5 with a double. Luken Baker and A.J. Vukovich both had two-hit games.

Left-hander Kohl Drake had an uneven start, striking out the side in the first inning and setting down eight of 10 to start the game, but he also gave up two homers. He pitched four innings and gave up three total runs.

Left-hander Philip Abner had a rough game, allowing three runs in 0.1 innings, though it was righty Isaiah Campbell who was charged with the blown save by scoring two of Abner's bequeathed runners.