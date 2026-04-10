D-backs Can't Afford to Ignore Ryan Waldschmidt's Latest Performance

On Thursday night, Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect and outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt made a statement for the Triple-A Reno Aces.

Waldschmidt, after having a somewhat slow start to his young Triple-A career, put together an unbelievable 4-for-5 game. He recorded a triple, two singles and a homer.

Needing a double to bid for the cycle in his final at-bat, Waldschmidt bunted and advanced to second base on an error.

Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt falls just shy of the cycle

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt (86) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning on Feb. 25, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite falling shy of the historic achievement, Thursday night's game was still a very encouraging performance from the D-backs' No. 1 overall prospect. With that game, Waldschmidt improved his full-season slash to an eye-popping .298/.431/.532, good for a .963 OPS.

The Pacific Coast League does tend to inflate offensive numbers, but it's a good sign to see the 23-year-old beginning to come around at his new level as he continues to build his case for a potential late-season call-up.

Waldschmidt rose at a rapid rate in 2025, surging into an elite .921 OPS once jumping from High-A to Double-A. He made quite the impression in big league spring training, as well, with a .302/.348/.488 slash, five doubles and a homer.

With Lourdes Gurriel Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL, there was some speculation that Waldschmidt may have been able to earn an opening day roster spot without playing a game at the Triple-A level.

But Arizona stayed the course and sent their No. 1 prospect to Reno. Prior to Thursday, the young outfielder had displayed a relative increase in swing-and-miss, and was struggling to make hard contact — though he was still taking walks at his trademark high level.

He does, however, have 17 strikeouts in 12 games.

There is still development to be done, of course, but with performances like Thursday's, Waldschmidt may end up forcing his way onto the major league roster sooner than later. Arizona should avoid ignoring it as PCL-inflated, empty-calorie stats — especially if he is able to sustain high numbers while reducing his swing-and-miss.

Other D-backs MiLB action

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Kohl Drake (58) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on March 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Left-hander Kohl Drake (No. 12) had another solid start for the Aces, pitching five innings and allowing three runs with two strikeouts. His ERA is down to 3.86 on the season.

Right-hander Daniel Eagen (No .7) had an uneven game. He only managed to pitch 3.2 innings and took the loss after giving up three earned runs for the Sod Poodles. He did, however, strike out seven of the 11 batters he retired. His ERA is an unsightly 8.22 after just two starts.

Infielder LuJames Groover (No. 10) had another base hit. Groover is hitting .365 with a .912 OPS for Reno thus far.

The Hillsboro Hops surged back from a 4-2 ninth-inning deficit to tie the game, before infielder Yassel Soler hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning. Slade Caldwell (No. 3) had two walks, Alberto Barriga had three hits, and Brady Counsell (son of Craig Counsell) had a double.