Tommy Troy's Call-Up Changes Look of D-backs' Outfield Yet Again

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a roster move on Saturday afternoon, placing starting left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day injured list as a result of a strained left hamstring.

And in his place, another top prospect from the Diamondbacks' organization was called up from Triple-A Reno: No. 4 prospect and hybrid infielder-outfielder Tommy Troy.

Troy is not in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup for Saturday night's contest against the Colorado Rockies, but he'll likely make his MLB debut at some point soon in the coming days.

With Gurriel — who had just recently returned from a torn ACL — going back on the IL, Arizona's outfield has taken yet another somewhat-unexpected turn.

The group of outfielders that were assumed to get the large majority of playing time this season has been whittled down to Corbin Carroll, who now leads an outfield group that just continues to get younger.

Gurriel's absence and Troy's arrival, alongside the early-return efforts of No .1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt, serve as another youth-focused alteration to the Diamondbacks' outfield.

Diamondbacks shake up outfield with Tommy Troy

Jul 28, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Diamondbacks prospect Tommy Troy practices at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Friday, July 28, 2023. | Olivia Gyapong / USA TODAY NETWORK

Troy has hit well in Reno thus far this season, slashing .307/.397/.449 in his first 205 plate appearances.

Though his power numbers do not stand out exceptionally, and the Pacific Coast League is a haven for inflated offensive numbers, Troy has been one of the more sneakily-talented hitters in Arizona's system.

He has a good contact tool, plenty of quickness with which to run the bases, and has been able to produce at nearly every stop along his minor league journey. For his minor league career with the Diamondbacks, he holds a .796 OPS and 27 homers in parts of four MiLB seasons.

As such, he's climbed the rankings of Arizona's prospect lists, placing No. 4 per MLB Pipeline at the time of his selection.

So, how will Troy's arrival impact playing time?

Diamondbacks' outfield changes its look again

May 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) catches a fly ball against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Troy is not just an outfielder. In fact, most who knew of him at the time of his selection will remember he was drafted as a shortstop out of Stanford with the 12th overall pick in 2023. In terms of his infield home, he's moved primarily to second base since that selection, though he has spent more collective time in left and center field this season with the Reno Aces.

With the Diamondbacks' infield already quite loaded with top-end talent and suitable depth, it would be surprising to see Troy serve time at second base at more than an infrequent replacement. Troy has never played first base; he hasn't played shortstop since 2024, and last manned third base at Stanford in 2023.

In all likelihood, Troy will be outfield depth. He's officially listed on Arizona's roster as an outfielder, and should split time with Tim Tawa in left or Jorge Barrosa in center. Waldschmidt will most likely continue to get near-everyday reps in center, though he is also capable in left.

Arizona's outfield continues to undergo changes. Jordan Lawlar was knocked out of commission with a wrist fracture, and Alek Thomas was designated for assignment in favor of Waldschmidt.

With Gurriel's injury, the D-backs have just one regularly-appearing outfielder who is older than 25 years old (Tawa, 27). Troy, 24, adds another element to the Diamondbacks' outfield youth movement.