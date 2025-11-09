D-backs Starter Makes Surprise Relief Appearance
On Friday afternoon, Arizona Diamondbacks No. 15 prospect David Hagaman made an appearance in the Salt River Rafters' 11-2 loss to the Scottsdale Saguaros, but not under normal circumstances.
Hagaman is a starting pitcher, and has made four starts so far in the Arizona Fall League. He's had one excellent start, one solid start, and a pair of uglier, uncharacteristically poor starts.
On Friday, however, Hagaman entered in relief for the first time this fall.
The young right-hander spun three sturdy innings, allowing one earned run on two hits without allowing a walk. It was a much-improved showing for the D-backs prospect, who had struggled overall in his last several appearances.
Hagaman will be an interesting arm to watch in Arizona's organization. After coming over to the D-backs at the 2025 Trade Deadline (part of the return in the Merrill Kelly trade), Hagaman threw to a 3.15 ERA at High-A Hillsboro.
The Northwest League is, admittedly, a more pitcher-friendly environment, but Hagaman displayed exceptional swing-and-miss ability, with 27 strikeouts in 20 High-A innings.
He has 14 punchouts in 12 innings of Fall League work over the past month-plus, with a 4.50 ERA.
"It's been a blessing to be with the Rangers and now with the Diamondbacks," Hagaman said in an interview with Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers.
"I've had a lot of fun here. The guys are super awesome and super open to all my ideas. And I'm open to their ideas."
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Fall League Action
In the same game Hagaman appeared, D-backs right-handed reliever Yordin Chalas also made a solid outing.
Chalas pitched the final frame of the contest — a scoreless inning. He gave up one walk, no base hits and struck out one batter. For the entirety of his Fall League action, Chalas has a 1.17 ERA.
He's given up just one earned run over 7.2 innings of relief with nine strikeouts against two walks.
Infielder Jansel Luis reached on error and scored a run, but did not record a base hit or a walk. His batting average is down to .202 this fall.
Still, Luis was selected to the National League Fall Star roster, as the Fall League will play its annual All-Star Game this sunday at 6:00 p.m. Arizona time. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo will throw out the first pitch at the game.
