D-backs Manager to Make Appearance at Fall League All-Star Game
The annual Arizona Fall League All-Star Game (known as the Fall Star Game) will take place on Sunday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. Arizona time, and Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will be there to make an appearance at Sloan Park in Mesa.
According to a recent press release, the D-backs' skipper will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch — to his son, Nick Lovullo — at the Fall League's celebration of its young stars.
This will be the 19th Fall Star game, featuring some of the most promising, exciting young prospects in baseball.
The press release reads as follows:
"The Arizona Fall League has announced that Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo will throw out the honorary first pitch at the 19th Annual AFL Fall Stars Game on Sunday, Nov. 9.
"Receiving the honorary first pitch will be Nick Lovullo, Torey’s son. Nick Lovullo currently serves as a coach for the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League and previously managed the Chicago Cubs’ High-A affiliate, the South Bend Cubs, during the 2025 season.
“I am honored to support the Fall League as it continues to be an incredible developmental step for the next great players and coaches in Major League Baseball,” Torey Lovullo said.
“This ceremonial first pitch is a special, celebratory moment for our family as my son continues his baseball dreams in the coaching ranks. Hopefully, we can both serve as examples of how hard work and determination can push you towards your dreams.”
Arizona Diamondbacks in the Fall Star Game
Only one member of Arizona's organization was selected to the Fall Star roster: infielder and D-backs No. 12 prospect Jansel Luis.
Luis has hit to just a .213 average and .539 OPS over the course of 21 Fall League games, though he has been a menace on the basepaths, with eight stolen bases in 10 attempts.
"Signed for $525,000 out of the Dominican Republic in 2022, Luis is a career .291 hitter in the Minors with solid speed and the versatility to play all over the infield. He's batting .221/.299/.260 with eight steals in 20 games," wrote MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis.
The Fall League will conclude its 2025 season on November 12, three days following the Fall Star Game.
