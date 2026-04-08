Top-5 Diamondbacks Prospect to Miss Time With Another Injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed one of their top-five prospects on the minor league injured list.

No. 5 prospect and infielder Demetrio Crisantes has suffered a hamstring strain, and will be out of action until at least the end of May, a Diamondbacks official tells Diamondbacks On SI.

Crisantes will miss a chunk of the 2026 season after missing the majority of 2025 rehabbing a shoulder injury.

Diamondbacks' Demetrio Crisantes suffers hamstring injury

Crisantes is just 21 years old, and burst into the D-backs' top prospect group after a breakout season with the Visalia Rawhide in 2024. He hit to a .333/.429/.478 slash at the Class-A level at just 19 years of age, earning a swift promotion to High-A Hillsboro the following season.

But just 34 games into his first stint at the High-A level, Crisantes suffered a posterior Labral tear and was forced to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

The Nogales, Arizona native came into 2026 healthy and prepared to take a step forward. He appeared in six Cactus League games as a part of big league camp, hitting .200/.250/.267 — though in a small sample size of just 16 plate appearances.

For his minor league career, Crisantes owns an .883 OPS. Though he profiles as more of a contact hitter, the power was beginning to develop. Crisantes had four homers in his 34 High-A games in 2025 after hitting just seven over 92 games in 2024.

Perhaps most impressively, Crisantes had 21 walks against just 19 strikeouts in that stretch. His .358 on-base percentage was over 100 points higher than his .252 batting average. That has been a part of his game since he entered the system, with 87 walks and a career .412 on-base figure for his 155-game career in the minors.

Crisantes has primarily played second base in his minor league career, but has also spent time at third. Arizona's farm system has had plenty of success with contact-hitting infielders.

"I want to make the big leagues with the D-backs," Crisantes said in a 2024 interview with Diamondbacks On SI.

"I want to stay with the organization, it’s a great organization. Coaches are amazing, staff is amazing. Just being from Arizona too, I used to go to Chase Field all the time to watch the big league games."

While the end of May is the earliest Crisantes could return, the exact severity of the injury has not been revealed. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, forcing players to miss significant chunks of time. Even once Crisantes returns from the IL there may be a period of time required to get back to full strength.