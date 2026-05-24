The Tarps Off Movement Reaches Diamondbacks at Chase Field

It's taken major league baseball by storm, and it's not even summer yet.

Clubs around baseball have been witnessing a growing trend. Fans in the upper decks of close (or not-so-close) contests have increasingly begun to rip off their shirts in groups, standing and cheering for their home team regardless of score, and with no regard for anyone's watchful eyes.

Those festivities made their debut appearance at Chase Field last night, as the Arizona Diamondbacks took down the Colorado Rockies 5-4 in front of a substantially-large Saturday night giveaway crowd.

Even the Diamondbacks' mascot, Baxter, found himself involved, as fans in the third deck of Chase Field began to go "tarps off" for their home team.

Tarps off makes appearance at Chase Field

atDbacks is here to report Tarps Off has reached the desert pic.twitter.com/muHnJFwCqD — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 24, 2026

Manager Torey Lovullo loved every second of it. In fact, he opened his postgame press conference with heavy praise for those involved.

"First of all, I want to say it was pretty awesome to see those shirtless guys up there on the third deck," Lovullo said. "That was awesome. Listening to them getting into it, and I hope they keep coming. Every weekend they need to be here for us, bring some energy. That was a lot of fun for us to be a part of. So thank you."

Does it really provide much in terms of tangible success? Likely not. But there's something to be said for watching fans go all-in supporting their home team.

Diamondbacks need positive energy from fans

Fans stand and cheer as Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run at Chase Field. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That type of passion and energy is a welcome sight for a Diamondbacks club that has struggled to string together sustained, consistent success since their run to the 2023 World Series.

It's not as if Arizona has given their fans no reason to show up. Saturday night, in particular, provided plenty of reason — a purple Serpientes replica jersey giveaway that saw lines start to wrap around the building prior to open gates.

But if anything, the "tarps off" movement has been a way for fans to engage and bring energy across MLB. The Diamondbacks, like any team, need as much positive energy as possible into their building in any season — especially as this team has begun to hit its rhythm, winning seven of their last 10.

Perhaps that type of energy was exactly what Arizona needed to hold on for a tough-fought win Saturday night. At the very least, it provides some lightheartedness to the intensity of a close game.

You never quite know what you may see at the ballpark on any given night. But given the nature of the Phoenix weather, this felt inevitable.