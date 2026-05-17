Diamondbacks Prospect Manuel Pena Simply Can't Be Ignored Any Longer

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a prospect in their farm system who is on pace for nearly a 60-homer season. And it's not a player that fans would be able to find on the Diamondbacks' top-30 MLB Pipeline prospect list, either.

To say infield prospect Manuel Pena has been swinging a hot bat for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles would be a vast undersell. The 22-year-old is simply posting a .963 OPS, with a .634 slugging percentage through the first 36 games of the Texas League season.

The reason that slug is so high? Pena has 15 home runs already. That is on pace for just over 57 long balls in the 138-game Texas League season. Six of his home runs have come in the month of May, including a two-homer game back on May 7.

Diamondbacks' Manuel Pena having brilliant start to 2026

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat at the game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Pena was signed by the Diamondbacks as an international free agent back in 2021 as a teenager, as many of Arizona's prospects often are.

He's steadily worked his way up the farm system ranks since that moment, making the first official jump to Double-A in the 2025 season on the back of a decent, but not exceptional .275/.327/.370 slash. Pena only had four home runs in that campaign, but seems to have unlocked another gear in his power stroke since.

While the 22-year-old is still, certainly, some time away from making a debut in the majors, there's undeniably reason to believe a promotion to the Triple-A level might be in order sooner, rather than later.

Pena's rise for Amarillo is reminiscent of rookie infielder Jose Fernandez, who forced his way onto the D-backs' radar with a massive power output in 2025. That said, Fernandez clubbed 17 homers in his full 2025 season. Pena is two shy of tying that effort with over 70% of the season still to play

He does, however, have a bit of a strikeout issue, as he's punched out 41 times against only 12 walks in his 36 games. That will certainly be something the D-backs' organization would prefer to shift as his development process continues.

Still, it's more than a little bit intriguing to have a younger-end prospect with such a defined power output at this stage of his career, even if the Texas League leans a bit hitter-friendly. Though he's not exactly a defense-first player, he does have enough versatility to play every infield position — and has even made some starts in the outfield throughout his minor league journey.