Corbin Burnes Starts for D-backs in Another Must-Win Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks play their final regular season game at Chase Field on Sunday, September 20 against the New York Yankees.

The D-backs won 5-3 on a walk-off homer by Pavin Smith Saturday night, following the a 9-2 loss in the series opener on Friday. It was an emotional win for the D-backs who were celebrating the 25th anniversary of their World Series Championship over the Yankees in 2001.

The D-backs' record is 81-74. They're four games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the third NL Wild Card spot, and five games behind the San Diego Padres. Arizona plays the Padres in the final three-game series of the season next weekend in San Diego.

Starting Lineup

The Diamondbacks will have Gabriel Moreno behind the plate for the third game this series, and a day game after night. Typically that start would go to James McCann but in the team's current situation on the brink of elimination, expect Moreno to play every game.

Left-hand batters Smith and Jesus Sanchez in the lineup at first base and DH respectively. Jordan Lawlar is out of the lineup again, and Tim Tawa will man centerfield.

Pitching Matchups

Sep 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Will Warren starts for the Yankees. He is 10-6 with a 3.89 ERA on the season, but has been red-hot as of late, allowing just two earned runs over his last four starts, 21 innings. Warren utilized a four-pitch mix of four-seamers (93.7 MPH), sinkers, sweeper, and changeups.

Corbin Burnes is making his third start since coming back from Tommy John Surgery. He's only thrown 7.2 innings so far, and his last outing was limited to 75 pitches, as he went 4.2 innings and allowed five earned runs. Expect that number to be up to 85 or even 90 pitches in this outing.

Burnes' velocity is understandably down from last year, averaging just 92.6 MPH on his trademark cutter, compared to 94.1 prior to the elbow injury that required surgery. Of perhaps greater concern is the pitch is not actually cutting. The glove-side horizontal movement in his Cy Young year was 4.1 inches. Last year it was 2.4 inches. In two starts so far it's just 0.4 inches.

What the movement looks like on the cutter will be the key element to watch in this game. Burnes may have to rely more on his curveball and changeup, along with his sinker if the cutter does not improve.

Following the game the D-backs will fly to Colorado to face the Rockies for three games starting Tuesday. With the off-day on Monday and every game a must win game, expect Torey Lovullo to pull out all stops to win should Burnes falter early, much as he did with Brandon Pfaadt on Saturday night. Pfaadt was pulled in the fifth inning, giving way to Justin Martinez.