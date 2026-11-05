Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno Earn Yet Another Award Nomination

The Arizona Diamondbacks may not have found their way into the playoffs this season, but they're certainly not lacking for representation among the offseason awards calendar.

On Thursday morning, finalists were announced for the annual Silver Slugger Awards. The Silver Slugger Awards honor the best offensive player at every position in each league.

This year, without much surprise to Diamondbacks fans who followed along this season, both Corbin Carroll (catcher) and Gabriel Moreno (catcher) were named Silver Slugger finalists.

This comes after both players earned NL Gold Glove Awards at their respective positions, as well.

Corbin Carroll named Silver Slugger finalist

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carroll's offensive season was not actually his most productive. The 26-year-old star outfielder underwent a lengthy slump in the latter portion of the regular season, finishing with an overall triple slash line of .239/.328/.467 and a .795 OPS — his lowest numbers since his 2024 season.

And yet, Carroll still managed to crush the baseball. He hit 22 homers for his fourth-straight 20-plus-homer season. He tied a career high in triples with 17, which led the major leagues by a wide margin.

He walked 73 times, knocked in 78 runs, struck out at a slightly-lowered 22.5% clip and was, once again, the most valuable baserunner in baseball.

All of that, plus his Gold Glove defense in right field, added up to a 4.9 Baseball-Reference WAR season out of Carroll, who continues to assert himself as one of the top stars in the game.

Carroll is up against some stiff competition: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jackson Chourio, Seiya Suzuki, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jordan Walker and James Wood. Three outfield winners will be selected from this group.

This would be Carroll's second straight year winning the award, should he take home the trophy.

Gabriel Moreno named Silver Slugger award finalist

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt Moreno earned the nomination. Arizona's backstop won the NL batting title with a .311 average in 2026, and rode a career-high 130 games into an all-around breakout season.

Moreno slashed .311/.388/.486 for a .874 OPS. He crushed 16 homers, collected 33 doubles and 83 RBI in the process. All of those were career-bests, on top of his Gold Glove defense behind home plate.

Moreno is up against Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, who hit an impressive 41 home runs for Colorado, but for a .245 average and .310 on-base percentage.

Because of the Coors Field environment, Goodman's OPS+, which is park-adjusted, is just 115 (15% above average) to Moreno's 143 (43% above average). Moreno should win this award despite the disparity in home run total.