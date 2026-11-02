Diamondbacks Tie Franchise Record With Impressive Gold Glove Night

The Arizona Diamondbacks tied a franchise record on Sunday night, as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners were announced to the entirety of the baseball world.

The Diamondbacks had already made a statement in this regard. In a year where Arizona made an effort to improve its defense efforts back to their regular high level, four different D-backs received finalist nods.

Had Ildemaro Vargas, who was nominated for the NL Utility position award, managed to beat out Mauricio Dubon of the Braves, Arizona would have swept all four of their nominations.

But three out of four is quite impressive, as well. It's only the second time in franchise history the D-backs had three Gold Glove winners, tying the team record set in 2019 by Zack Greinke, Nick Ahmed and David Peralta. Since 2017, Arizona's 14 Gold Gloves are tied for second in MLB.

Geraldo Perdomo wins first Gold Glove at shortstop

Sep 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) fields the ball during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was franchise shortstop Geraldo Perdomo who kicked off the Diamondbacks' Gold Glove winners, beating out Masyn Winn of the Cardinals and Dansby Swanson of the Cubs.

Perdomo posted +8 Defensive Runs Saved, +13 Fielding Run Value and +16 Outs Above Average this year. He made just eight errors despite playing 157 games at shortstop.

A season after he felt disappointed with his defense at shortstop despite a breakout 2025 offensively, his improvement at a premium defensive position was extremely notable. He was worth a little over 5.0 Wins Above Replacement as a result, and remains the heartbeat of this D-backs team.

Gabriel Moreno wins second Gold Glove at catcher

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if Gabriel Moreno needed any more accolades in a year where he won both the NL batting title and the Diamondbacks' BBWAA Team MVP, he remained one of the best defensive catchers in baseball.

Moreno won the award in 2023 as a rookie, and will add his second career Gold Glove this year. He was worth +14 Defensive Runs Saved (a career best) and +7 Fielding Run Value.

He was worth 6.7 Baseball-Reference WAR and played in a career-high 130 games. He continues to look like a budding star for Arizona.

Corbin Carroll wins first Gold Glove in right field

Sep 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll with the Roberto Clemente award nominee trophy prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corbin Carroll, albeit in a bit of a down year offensively, earned his first Gold Glove from his second nomination.

Carroll has always been sturdy enough defensively, given his elite speed. But the 26-year-old star led all MLB right fielders in Outs Above Average with +10. He ranked ninth among all outfield positions in that category.

He posted +4 Fielding Run Value and an outstanding +12 Defensive Runs Saved, as well. Despite having one of the weakest throwing arms in baseball, Carroll made just four errors in 1,314.1 defensive innings and covered elite ground with his speed.

Arizona's homegrown superstar continues to add to his resume.