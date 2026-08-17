Corbin Carroll's New NL Award Shows He's Returning to Superstar Form

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has been in a slump through the middle third of this season, but he's showing signs of climbing out of that mire.

It's no secret he's been hitting the ball hard of late. In fact, he was recognized by MLB for those efforts, earning the National League Player of the Week Award for his exceptional seven-game stretch. Pete Alonso of the Orioles won it for the American League.

Your AL and NL Players of the Week:



Pete Alonso: 12-for-22 (.545 AVG), 2 HR, 1.493 OPS

Corbin Carroll: 9-for-22 (.409 AVG), 7 XBH, 1.519 OPS pic.twitter.com/b6x9DnWUxq — MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2026

Carroll is a key member of this offense, driving the lineup with his power and speed. If this signifies a looming return to his superstar form, the Diamondbacks will be in good shape as the playoff race heats up further down the stretch of the 2026 season.

Let's take a look at his numbers from the past week.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll wins NL Player of the Week

Aug 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks base runner Corbin Carroll slides into home to score in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carroll hit 9-for-22 over the last week's worth of games, with seven extra-base hits and a 1.519 OPS in the process. Perhaps somewhat quietly, he crushed two home runs, two triples and three doubles during that span.

For the season, Carroll leads all of MLB in said triples with 15. The next closest triples hitter is Phillies infielder Luis Arraez, who has seven — fewer than half of Carroll's.

His two homers increased his season total to 18. Barring an injury or significant slump, Carroll will be on pace for his fourth straight 20-homer season — something he has accomplished in every full season he's played at the major league level.

Aug 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll after robbing a home run in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also became the first player in MLB history to record 50-plus triples in his career (57, which makes him already the active leader), 100-plus home runs and 100-plus stolen bases (139) before playing 650 career games. Only Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who needed more than 650 games, came close to accomplishing that feat prior to Carroll.

As a result of this hot week, Carroll's season slash line has increased to .248/.344/.490. His current .834 OPS is a notable increase from where it stood (.818) after a rough month of July.

Carroll has gone through extended slumps before, but this one did not quite seem as devastating as his 2024 season. Arizona needed to see him produce at a star level again, however, and he's beginning to do that already. How Carroll — plus his fellow star teammates Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo — performs as October grows closer will be of the utmost importance to the D-backs.