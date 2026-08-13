6 Players Diamondbacks Need More From in Order to Make Playoffs

As early as it might still be, the Arizona Diamondbacks are already entrenched in a playoff chase that could run until the very end of the 2026 regular season.

Arizona currently sits in the third and final Wild Card slot, but they're tied with the Philladelphia Phillies, and the Miami Marlins are only two games back, as well. It's going to get even tighter.

The Diamondbacks have been playing good baseball, in general, despite a bit of a discouraging recent series loss to the Colorado Rockies.

But Arizona still hasn't quite reached its full potential. There is more offense and pitching to be unlocked from some of their slumping contributors. Below are five players Arizona needs to start producing at a higher clip as the playoff race tightens:

Diamondbacks OF Max Kepler

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Max Kepler rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the Athletics at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks brought Max Kepler in on a one-year deal following his 80-game PED suspension with the hope he could provide some much-needed slug from the left-handed batter's box.

Unfortunately, that hasn't quite happened, outside of a few extra-base hits here and there. Kepler has had a handful of multi-hit games, but is only slashing .216/.287/.333 for a .620 OPS, two homers and a 68 wRC+.

Arizona needs more out of Kepler, though if they do make the Postseason, the terms of his suspension make him ineligble for the playoff roster — which is where the next name comes in.

Diamondbacks OF Lars Nootbaar

Aug 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lars Nootbaar against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In similar fashion to Kepler, the Diamondbacks brought Nootbaar in to add some lefty production and help with their issues against right-hand pitching. The former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder ended up as Arizona's only Trade Deadline acquisition, but he has yet to make an obvious impact.

Nootbaar has played just eight games with the D-backs, but is hitting a mere .120/.313/.160. As evidenced by the on-base percentage, he's taking walks and working at-bats in a positive manner. He's walked seven times against four strikeouts.

There's still time, but Arizona needs Nootbaar to start hitting — particularly when given runners in scoring position. He doesn't need to be a 20-plus-homer bat, but the Diamondbacks need to start getting some knocks from their newest outfielder.

Diamondbacks' 2B Ketel Marte

Aug 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) throws across the infield in the ninth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To Ketel Marte's credit, he's shown signs of coming out of his slump lately. He's hit safely in four straight games and has multi-hit games in three of those.

The Diamondbacks need more of that. What Marte is capable of doing when operating at maximum capacity borders on unbelievable. He's helped will Arizona to victory on more than one occasion, and the D-backs need that from Marte.

Marte's .764 OPS and 21 homers are certainly that of a productive player, but the Diamondbacks need to see the top-tier superstar re-emerge as the playoffs grow closer.

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly

Aug 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Merril Kelly has had a volatile season in his return to Arizona. He's had hot stretches and ugly ones.

Since pitching to a 1.95 ERA in July, Kelly has had back-to-back rough performances. To an extent, that type of result is inevitable at some point for any arm. But Kelly's 5.11 cumulative ERA is the third-worst qualified ERA in baseball.

The most difficult part is the fact that Kelly is known for his consistency, even if he's never been a top-end No. 1 starter. Arizona doesn't need Kelly to be an ace, but they do need more consistency out of the veteran righty — something he hasn't displayed much of this year.

Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll

Aug 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks base runner Corbin Carroll scores in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corbin Carroll, similar to Marte, has shown signs of coming out of his slump. He's hitting just .231 this month, but has slugged .532. He reached 100 career home runs on Wednesday and became the active MLB triples leader just days prior.

Carroll's OPS is .820, so he's not exactly dragging the team down, but he hasn't looked like the true superstar he's been in the past for some time. Perhaps his recent hot streak can propel him to a strong finish.

Carroll, alongside both Marte and the next name on our list, will be the keys to a return to the Diamondbacks' offensive potency going forward.

Diamondbacks SS Geraldo Perdomo

Aug 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) salutes after a single against the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perdomo has been red-hot in August after a mostly-lackluster 2026 season at the plate. It feels almost unfair to include him in this list given the .364/.429/.545 slash he's posted in the month of August. The point is, the D-backs need that hot streak to continue, and parlay itself into more consistency.

Perdomo has hit safely in nine of 11 August games and continues to play excellent shortstop defense. Where he's lagged the most has been situational hitting. He's hitting just .177 with runners in scoring position after hitting .331 in that situation in 2025.