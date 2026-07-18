Why Corbin Carroll's Current Slump Is Different From Ugly 2024 Season

When a player as talented as Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll enters a 4-for-50 slump dating back to June 28, concerns tend to arise.

When that player is just two seasons removed from a brutal sophomore slump in 2024 that saw him struggle for months on end, there might be even more concern. Much of Carroll's second full campaign was marred by that stretch of ugly at-bats.

But this year's is slump is different, manager Torey Lovullo insists. This isn't the down season of 2024, nor is Carroll the same player as he was then.

Why Corbin Carroll's 2026 slump isn't like 2024

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo was emphatic in his assessment of this Carroll's more recent struggles.

"I think it's a totally different animal, in my opinion," the manager said. "[2024] was his second big league year. He still was getting some footing. ... I think he learned a lot about himself.

"So while he went in that... slump [in 2024], you could tell that he was getting down on himself. You could tell that there was doubt. You could tell he was very curious about what each day would look like. I have not seen that look that I saw that year. He's working. He's confident."

"I think he's aware of where his numbers are, and he's still okay," Lovullo said. "He's still having a great year. I think that gives him some confidence too. I think it's two different people, two different guys, and two different responses. That's just my opinion by looking at him as much as I do."

Certainly, 2025's numbers are well above what Carroll did in 2024 as a whole. He's hitting .252/.347/.478 for an .825 OPS. Granted, that OPS is lower than every season of his career, save for 2024's .750, but it's not as if he's putting forward the numbers of an unproductive player.

Beyond the hitting stats, Carroll is also developing into a leader, and has played excellent right field defense all year. Lovullo sounded confident in Carroll's ability to pull himself out of the slide, and it's hard to blame him for thinking that.

"Corbin is very unique," Lovullo said. "He can go through a spell like that and he can come out of it on the other sid eand he'll never look back at it. He's got a very complex process; it's hard for anybody to understand. But he's elite. He's 1% of the 1% that operates in that space and practices in that space.

"It's almost hard for me to understand and grasp. ... I think he'll be fine."

Carroll did not get as lengthy a break as some of his teammates during All-Star week. The 25-year-old played in the All-Star Game for the third time in his young career. Lovullo said Carroll returned Wednesday and worked out with the team Thursday.

"I don't think he had a lot of time off, but I think it's a little bit of a flush — emotional flush — and I think he'll be just fine," the manager said.