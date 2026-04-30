The D-backs Bullpen Just Added Something It Hasn't Had All Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen had, in loose terms, been getting by with a sizable gap in its construction thus far in 2026. But with the D-backs' latest roster move, that need has been filled — for the moment, at least.

The D-backs, despite having some options at their disposal through the course of spring training, opted to go into the season without a single left-handed reliever. But on Wednesday, as Arizona optioned right-hander Andrew Hoffmann to Triple-A Reno, left-hander Philip Abner arose to take Hoffmann's spot on the major league roster.

The D-backs now have a southpaw in their pen for the first time this season — over a month's worth of games.

Diamondbacks finally add left-hander to bullpen with Philip Abner

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Philip Abner (50) throws to the Colorado Rockies in the third inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields on Feb. 20, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Manager Torey Lovullo said, via Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo, that he had "checked off" on not having a left-hander in the bullpen initially, though his ideal bullpen would feature one or two such arms.

"We had some reverse split guys with [Kevin] Ginkel and [Juan] Morillo. It worked out OK," Lovullo said.

"What I wanted was guys that were going to throw strikes, follow a game plan and attack hitters. It seemed to work well, even though we didn't have [a lefty]. I don't think we got really bullied around the ballpark.

"If I were dreaming up a perfect scenario, I would have a lefty, maybe even two in the bullpen, but it just wasn't in the cards. That's what we do. We adjust. We adapt. We figure out the next piece of the puzzle."

But the D-backs will, finally, have the ideal left-on-left platoon matchup option with Abner. The 23-year-old reliever made his MLB debut in the 2025 season, despite beginning the year all the way down in Hillsboro at the High-A level.

Abner rose quickly through the ranks, and appeared in five games for Arizona down the stretch of an injury-mired 2025 season. He threw to a 4.91 ERA in just 3.2 innings (allowing two earned runs) in his MLB action.

Abner is not one to blow any hitters away with his fastball, which averaged in the lowest portion of the 90s, but he did strike out 70 batters in 58.2 minor league innings in 2025. He's given up five earned runs in 9.2 innings through the early segment of the Reno Aces' season thus far in 2026.

"It's just nice to have some versatility and get that left-hander there," Lovullo said. "Hopefully match up. Hopefully keep some [lefty hitters] on the bench.

"It's a different look, but we're certainly welcoming him. We know what he helped us do last year. He can help us win some baseball games this year."