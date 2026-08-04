D-backs Counting on Return of Injured Players to Help Make Playoffs

Lost in the shuffle of all the Trade Deadline news, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo offered a slew of health updates on Monday prior to their game against the San Diego Padres.

The Diamondbacks are hopeful that some or most of these players will be able to rejoin the team one by one to provide a boost down the stretch.

The Diamondbacks head into play Tuesday night holding on to the third Wild Card spot in the standings, a game in front of the Padres.

Corbin Burnes

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes is interviewed by the media at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burnes has been throwing on flat ground and will throw a bullpen mound session on Tuesday. Burnes said after he throws that he'll discuss with the training staff how many bullpens he needs to throw before he face live hitters.

"That's part of the negotiation I've got with them," Burnes said. "I'll let you know maybe after the bullpen tomorrow. But they're gonna say a number and I'm gonna cut it in half."

Burnes is still pushing to come back by early September, but looking at the calendar and normal progression dates it's hard to imagine he could be stretched out enough to provide five or six innings by early September.

Lovullo said about his discussion with Burnes that, "He's very anxious to get back. He understands what's going on here. And if there's anybody that will cut things short and make it happen as fast as possible, it's Corbin Burnes."

Burnes was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery when he suffered a teres major strain and had his rehab shut down for several weeks.

Justin Martinez

Jun 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Justin Martinez (63) reacts after an out against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Martinez threw in a "bridge camp" game last Saturday. He will pitch in a rehab game for the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday. The program this week is for him to then pitch again on Friday and see where he is at after that to determine next steps.

Lovullo indicated it will be up the medical team to determine his progression, including having him pitch in back-to-back games. Despite all the encouraging news, it does not sound like Martinez's return is imminent, nor will they take any shortcuts with the two-time Tommy John patient.

"For right now, let's just get this first [rehab game] in tomorrow, see how he feels, and then build it out from there. He is going to have a progression that is not going to be changed," said Lovullo.

Michael Soroka and others

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on May 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michael Soroka is recovering from a glute injury, He will throw in a rehab game for the Reno Aces on Tuesday night. Lovullo said they're planning to have him throw four innings and 65 pitches. While Lovullo would not specify, that would put Soroka on target to return by August 10 against the Rockies.

Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) has played in two bridge camp games and will play in back-to-back rehab games for Double-A Amarillo Tuesday and Wednesday. The D-backs will determine next steps after those two games.

Tommy Troy (shoulder) will likely play in bridge camp games later this week.

Zac Gallen, (Elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL retroactive to July 9. He is throwing from flat ground out to 120 feet. He has a follow up Doctors appointment on Wednesday, at which point the rest of his progression will be outlined. He has not yet been ruled out from returning in 2026.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (strained right adductor) has been increasing activity, but has another appointment on Wednesday for a follow-up before he can begin ramping up to baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

Drey Jameson (hip impingement) threw a 25-pitch bullpen recently. He will throw a simulation game on Tuesday. As he is a reliever, his ramp schedule should be shorter than the starting pitchers.

Blake Walston (Tommy John surgery) will head to Reno on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Summary

General manager Mike Hazen emphasized how much they'll be counting on some of these players to help fill in the gaps they were unable to fill at the trade deadline.

"Obviously, we're expecting a lot of those guys to come back. [Justin Martinez] should be back here shortly, and [Michael] Soroka is going to be back shortly. And then getting those other guys, as we move through August and September."