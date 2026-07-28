D-backs Reportedly Turned Down by Red Sox Before Connelly Early Trade

On Saturday night, the Boston Red Sox got in on the Trade Deadline action early — after reportedly turning down the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Red Sox completed a swap with the Washington Nationals, acquiring infielder Curtis Mead in exchange for a young starting pitcher in left-hander Connelly Early. This type of deal aligns strongly with what the Diamondbacks need at this year's trade deadline.

And according to a new report, this trade might have involved Arizona — if the Red Sox had been interested in what the D-backs were offering.

Red Sox turn down Diamondbacks before Connelly Early trade

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) grounds out resulting in an RBI during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic, the Early-Mead swap was "just the sort of deal the Diamondbacks have interest in doing."

Arizona needs starting pitching, perhaps above all else, and landing an arm like Early — who is young and controllable with a 3.44 ERA this season — would have been a boost to a banged-up and struggling D-backs pitching staff. As it stands, Arizona's 4.42 rotation ERA ranks 20th in baseball, while Zac Gallen, Michael Soroka, Ryne Nelson and Corbin Burnes are all sidelined with injuries.

It is worth noting that Early is dealing with posterior elbow inflammation currently and will need a bit of time before he's able to join the Nationals rotation.

Piecoro went on to reveal that the Diamondbacks had spoken to the Red Sox about this type of deal. He did not state whether it was Early, specifically, who was on Arizona's radar, but it's a good bet that was the case.

But the Red Sox weren't interested, and it had to do with the players the D-backs were able to give up in exchange. Boston reportedly preferred to land a more major-league caliber player, as opposed to hitters who were closer to being prospects than everyday major league bats.

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was no indication what players the Diamondbacks specifically offered, though it would have likely been from the pool of young players like Tommy Troy, Ryan Waldschmidt or Tim Tawa, none of whom have well-established MLB resumes, yet.

Mead is having a career season, of course, hitting .254/.352/.500 with 17 home runs. That was good for a 134 wRC+ with the Nationals before the trade went down. But his career numbers are nothing close to that. He's got a career OPS of .709 and dead average 100 wRC+ over parts of four major league seasons.

D-bakcs GM Mike Hazen has expressed his desire to buy at this year's deadline, but any deals likely won't be with the Red Sox.