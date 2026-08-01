Diamondbacks Give New Injury Update on Justin Martinez

The Arizona Diamondbacks could be getting their flamethrowing reliever back in the coming weeks.

According to a new report from MLB's Steve Gilbert, Diamondbacks right-hander Justin Martinez is expected to go on rehab assignment next week. Martinez will throw in a camp game and will then reportedly heady to Low-A Visalia to begin his rehab assignment.

Sounds like @Dbacks Justin Martinez will pitch in another camp game and then head to Class A Visalia next week.

Michael Soroka likely to pitch Tuesday for Triple-A Reno. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) July 31, 2026

It is not clear as of this writing exactly how many such games Martinez is expected to get into. Considering he's working his way back from Tommy John surgery, it would not be a shock to see him slow-played to a certain degree, though the Diamondbacks could undoubtedly use any amount of back-end bullpen reinforcements.

Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez nearing rehab assignment

Jun 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Justin Martinez (63) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez went down with his elbow injury on June 9 of 2025. At the time, he was expected to be the final of the three elbow surgery recipients to return to a major league mound, behind A.J. Puk and Corbin Burnes.

But both Burnes and Puk have suffered setbacks. Burnes is adamant he'll pitch again in 2026, while Puk may have thrown his last pitch as a member of the Diamondbacks. Martinez, who is still some time out from appearing in a major league game, could end up being the first of the three to make his return.

Martinez has emerged as a late-inning weapon for the D-backs, endearing himelf to fans with his high-octane stuff and an infectious, positive personality.

Arizona is currently in the midst of some closer turmoil as it stands. Manager Torey Lovullo has removed Paul Sewald from the ninth inning for now, and will go to a matchup-based approach to close games.

As much as it would be a welcome sight to see Martinez pumping triple digits past batters and picking up saves, he will likely not be a high-leverage option immediately. It will depend on how the command looks, and his usage pattern.

Earlier in thee day, manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show that it might be a "slower moving process" with Martinez as he re-acclimates to major league pitching after over a year's downtime.

"He's not gonna probably be able to throw back-to-back. We're gonna have to be very careful with him. ... We want guys to have command and throw it exactly where they want," Lovullo said.

Regardless, even adding a "new" arm to a bullpen that has been leaned on heavily in recent weeks could be a boost for the Diamondbacks as they barrel toward a late-season playoff push.