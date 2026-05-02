The Arizona Diamondbacks have been in a slump, losing seven out of their last 10 games to fall to a 16-15 record. They're facing the Chicago Cubs, who have been red-hot, winning 13 of their last 16 games to bring their record to 20-12.

On top of all that, the Cubs are sending out their ace, left-hander Shota Imanaga, who is 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 34.1 innings pitched. The D-backs are starting Ryne Nelson, who has struggled mightily of late, resulting in a 7.71 ERA in six starts.

The Diamondbacks Handle Left-Hand Starters

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) gets a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The D-backs have one thing going for them heading into this contest, however.

They're 6-0 against left-hand starters. The D-backs' .297 batting average against left-hand pitching, whether starter or reliever, ranks first in MLB.

The lineup put out by Torey Lovullo Saturday should have an opportunity to put some runs up on the board.

Notably, Ketel Marte is back in the leadoff spot batting right-handed, with Geraldo Perdomo dropping down to second in the order. He's batting .333 with a .371 OBP versus left-hand pitching.

Corbin Carroll, who is the third spot in the order, has a large reverse split so far this season. He's 18-for-39, .462 versus southpaws.

Behind him, batting cleanup, is the hottest hitter in MLB, none other than switch-hitting Ildemaro Vargas, who is riding a 27-game hitting streak, including 24 to start the season. Vargas' slash line of .404/.429/.702, for a 1.131 OPS and 209 OPS+ lead the National League across the board.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is heating up, with three multi-hit games out of his last four played, going 6-for-16 in the process.

These top five will be depended on to get the offense going early and perhaps take some pressure off Nelson.

Bullpen Availability

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Juan Morillo against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Torey Lovullo should have at least four or five relievers gassed up and ready to go. Paul Sewald, Juan Morillo, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Taylor Clarke have all had at least one day off. Long man Brandon Pfaadt pitched on Thursday, but only threw 15 pitches.

Responding to Adversity

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks lost a heartbreaker 6-5 on Friday. Prior to that, they were blown out in two of three games versus the Brewers. In the past, the D-backs have been able to respond to tough losses. But in Friday's game there were multiple mistakes that angered manager Torey Lovullo.

Lovullo shouted at his players to "wake up!" in the dugout during the game on Friday, and in his postgame comments made it clear he was still angry about it all. It will be interesting to see how the team responds to their manager's rare public display of frustration and anger towards them.