D-backs Prospect Slade Caldwell's Insane 5-for-5 Game Defies Logic

Arizona Diamondbacks No. 3 prospect and outfielder Slade Caldwell has been in the midst of a tough season thus far with the High-A Hillsboro Hops. His numbers have been rough, and he had yet to homer at the High-A level.

All of that began to shift Friday night, in one unbelievable performance.

Diamondbacks prospect Slade Caldwell has insane game

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League outfielder Slade Caldwell (5) of the Arizona Diamondbacks makes a save during the seventh inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Caldwell, who was Arizona's first-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, was hitting just .194 heading into Thursday night's game, and slugging a mere .252.

He had been struggling at the plate, both in terms of simply finding base hits, and with regard to his lack of power output. Part of that may have been due to a back issue — a herniated disc that arose in late 2025 and nagged through 2026 spring training.

D-backs prospect Slade Caldwell has been dealing with a herniated disc since last season. Just now getting into spring minor league games but expects to be ready for the start of the season — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) March 21, 2026

But Caldwell turned in the performance of his career in a wild walk-off victory for Hillsboro. He delivered his first-ever 5-for-5 game, crushing his first High-A home run in the process.

It was a two-run blast that tied the game in the seventh inning, but Caldwell's contributions to the game were not over. Three innings later, Caldwell sealed a walk-off victory with a well-placed RBI single in extras.

Slade Caldwell caps a 5-hit night with a walk-off knock!



The @Dbacks' 2024 first-rounder logs a pro-best in knocks while matching his career high in RBIs for the High-A @HillsboroHops: pic.twitter.com/gy0wKgqiNF — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 29, 2026

It was the type of game that can change quite a bit for a struggling young player. His numbers rose, somewhat drastically, as a result. He's now slashing .222/.408/.299 on the season.

That's certainly still not an ideal slash, but the 5-for-5 game did raise his batting average nearly 30 points, and his slug rose nearly 50.

“I was like, ‘I gotta get it done now. No better person to do it than me,’” Caldwell told MLB.com's Jesse Borek)

“The guys creating these opportunities for me to come up and do it [was incredible],”Caldwell continued. “It was a full team effort. Just an unreal experience on the baseball field.”

Caldwell may have a long way to go before his numbers begins to look like those of an elite hitter, though the Northwest League tends to be a very pitcher-friendly environment, and it's also worth noting that Caldwell (just weeks shy of 20) is nearly three years younger than the average NWL hitter (22.6).

The 5-foot-9, 187-pound outfielder is not exactly a hard-hitting prospect at the moment, but if he's begun to find his power stroke, there is a very high ceiling still to be reached. He does, however, take plenty of walks, with 38 on the year in 43 games. He has 11 stolen bases, and has played some exceptional center field defense.

Caldwell is Arizona's No. 3 prospect for now, though Ryan Waldschmidt's occupancy at No. 1 could be coming to an end soon. His ETA is listed at 2028.