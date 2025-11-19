New D-backs Prospect Ranking Features Surprise Changes

There are two primary sources for gathering MLB clubs' prospect rankings — Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. And the latest Arizona Diamondbacks top-10 list from Baseball America features some intriguing changes.

Atop Baseball America's top 10 prospect list for Arizona sits an unsurprising name — outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, who has rocketed to the top of Arizona's prospect lists after an exceptional 2025 season (and in the wake of Jordan Lawlar's graduation from prospect status).

But from there, the list becomes somewhat unique.

Arizona Diamondbacks New Top 10 Prospect List Comes Some Surprises

Beneath Waldschmidt as the consensus No. 1 D-backs prospect is a new name — infielder Kayson Cunningham, who Arizona selected with their first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Cunningham is raw, and still just 19 years old after being drafted out of high school. He's expected to make a move from his natural shortstop position to second base, according to GM Mike Hazen.

There were other notable positions. Infielder Demetrio Crisantes, who missed most of 2025 with a shoulder injury, moves up to No. 3. First-round outfielder Slade Caldwell slides to No. 4.

Notable pitchers on the list include right-hander David Hagaman — the primary return in the Merrill Kelly trade — who rockets all the way up to No. 5.

Hagaman threw to a 3.15 ERA with High-A Hillsboro after the trade, but posted a somewhat uneven 4.50 ERA in the Arizona Fall League over the past month-plus.

He's followed by right-hander Daniel Eagen at No. 6, who has become one of the most electric, intriguing arms in Arizona's farm after dominating High-A to a 2.49 ERA.

Also notable is the No. 10 spot. Shortstop Cristofer Torin has cracked the top 10 list for the first time, while infield prospect LuJames Groover falls out of the top 10 entirely.

Arizona's prospect pool has slowly been replenished through both the Draft and 2025's fire-sale Trade Deadline. A system that severely lacked for pitching now has a handful of high-ceiling arms.

The development process, of course, can be lengthy. It's also quite possible some of these top names are dealt this offseason as Arizona attempts to rebuild its major league pitching staff.

Either way, there's plenty of potential on this list.

