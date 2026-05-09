D-backs' Ryan Waldschmidt Reacts to 1st MLB Hit

After Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt reviewed the footage of his first MLB hit, it was tough to focus on the swing itself.

Waldschmidt was called up to the majors earlier on Friday, and was not in the starting lineup against the New York Mets Friday night. But manager Torey Lovullo called on the 23-year-old outfielder in the eighth inning to make his MLB debut in a pinch-hit situation.

Waldschmidt delivered with a 96 MPH line drive single to left field on just the second pitch he saw — an 87 MPH cutter on the lower inside corner of the strike zone.

It was a confident, sturdy swing. But Waldschmidt didn't care quite as much about the swing itself.

"The really cool part about it was I was watching the swing back and the location of the pitch back on the iPad when I got back to the dugout, and the second half of the video is just the broadcast, and it panned to my family [in the stands]," Waldschmidt said.

"They were all cheering, and I ended up watching that back more times than I even watched the swing. It was pretty cool to see all the emotion that they had after that swing."

Arizona's top prospect said he was able to celebrate with his parents, brother and friends on the field following the game — hopefully, the first of many at this level.

Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt gets first career hit

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Waldschmidt said he was already up in the cages, preparing to enter the game late when he got the nod. The outfielder noted he was "already mentally pretty ready."

"Obviously walking up to the plate, taking it all in. The fans were pretty loud and cheering for me. ... Once I saw the first pitch, it was just a game of baseball again."

Waldschmidt said he had considered swinging at the first pitch — a very hittable sweeper from lefty Brooks Raley.

"I was thinking he was gonna throw that pitch first pitch and I was debating on swinging or not. But then I was like, 'No, you can't swing at the first pitch of your first at-bat.' So I took that one and then it was just back to normal again," Waldschmidt said.

It's not as if full evaluations would come in after one at-bat, or even a handful. But to get a first hit in one's first major league at-bat does, Waldschmidt said, allow him to reduce some of the pressure to perform right away.

"Obviously you come up and that's one of the things you're looking to do, is get your first hit, and it coming in the first at-bat is really cool. It definitely relieves some of that pressure that you put on yourself," he said.

Manager Torey Lovullo was quite complimentary of Waldschmidt's at-bat.

"It was a nice approach. He didn't look glossy-eyed when I sent him up there. He looked like he was just engaged and ready to go, and that's who he is," Lovullo said.

If Friday night is any indication, the future of Arizona's outfield is bright. Batting 1.000 is quite the way to begin a major league career.