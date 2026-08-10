Diamondbacks Defy All Odds to Win Historic Season Series Over Dodgers

"Beat LA" thundered around Chase Field, as the 40,000-plus fans in attendance took to their feet with two outs in the ninth inning. Right-hander Kevin Ginkel fired a 1-2 slider. Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy swung and missed.

Ginkel let out a roar. The stadium exploded into applause. The Arizona Diamondbacks had won two out of three over their NL West rival Dodgers — and claimed the season series over LA for the first time since 2018 by a margin of 7-6.

Arizona improved to 63-56, continuing to solidify their place in the NL Wild Card standings and gradually chipping away at the massive division lead the scuffling Dodgers hold.

"It was a great win. It was a great series," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "I want everybody to enjoy it and drink it up. They deserve it. We won a season series against the Dodgers.

"We're firmly planted in the middle of a wild card race. We're gonna layer in players that are getting healthy. And I want them to feel what they did, and then be ready for a series that's gonna be very stubborn tomorrow against the Rockies."

Diamondbacks win season series over Dodgers

Aug 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (left) tags out Los Angeles Dodgers base runner Shohei Ohtani (17) on a stolen base attempt in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday's game was a prime opportunity for Arizona to fold. They had just won an emotional series opener thanks to a Ryan Waldschmidt walk-off homer. They had also just lost a heartbreaking game two, despite having the winning run at third base with no outs.

But the Diamondbacks set the tone early, hanging four runs on Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski in the first two innings. Ketel Marte rebounded from a rough end to Saturday's game with a two-run homer in the first inning — his 20th of the year.

The D-backs tacked on two more, and, thanks in large part to the efforts of Eduardo Rodriguez, put forward an excellent pitching performance to make those runs stand up.

"Day game after night game, tough emotional loss last night," Lovullo said. "I'm proud of the team's readiness and the statement they made by stepping onto the field and not letting yesterday affect them, and jumping out to an early lead. And that sets the tone."

With the win, Arizona holds the tiebreaker over the Dodgers, as well. It's not exactly likely to come down to one, but there's something ot be said for the D-backs' resilience over a team of LA's caliber.

The Diamondbacks have traded sweeps with the Dodgers, split a four-game series, and muscled out the final series victory this year; it's been intense every step of the way. Arizona has been able to do what few teams have done against the NL West's leading club this season — and consistently so.

Aug 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (right) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo said playing the Dodgers so many times, both in his career and over the course of a season, can present a unique challenge.

"Adjusting to the strengths of their team, and who's hot and who's not. It's constant, and that's the beauty of it, and it's a puzzle," Lovullo said. "Every single time you play a team, especially the Dodgers, that's never the same.

"In my opinion, they've got probably five or six of the best players in the world on their team by position. And you just gotta really be ready, and make adjustments, and be adaptable, and that's what this team has been doing. ... I want these boys to go out there and ace every single exam that they're taking, and so far they have."

And that they have. The Diamondbacks are 14-9 since the All-Star Break, and have gone 7-3 against the Dodgers since they were swept out of LA on opening weekend. That will close the book on their matchups with Los Angeles — unless the two meet in the postseason.