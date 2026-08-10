Torey Lovullo Sends a Message to D-backs Fans After Beating Dodgers

When the Los Angeles Dodgers come to town — any town, it seems — the widespread blue-wearing fans tend to populate the stands of most opposing stadiums. There were certainly plenty at Chase Field for LA's three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But those Dodger fans were not quite to dominate downtown Phoenix, this time. With a surging Diamondbacks club looking to win a season series over their NL West rivals, Arizona fans showed up, loudly.

Chase Field's announced attendance surpassed 40,000 for all three of this weekend's contests. According to the Diamondbacks, the total number was 136,160. And as the "Beat LA" chants rang out, it was clear those fans were invested in their Diamondbacks.

That was not lost on manager Torey Lovullo, as Arizona came away with a gritty season-series victory over Los Angeles for the first time since 2018.

In his postgame press conference Sunday afternoon, Lovullo took a moment to issue a heartfelt message to the Diamondbacks fans that came out to support their club.

Here it is, in its entirety:

Torey Lovullo shouts out Diamondbacks fans

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Lovullo had to say:

"I want to say something about our fans. They've been present, and they've been posting up, and it's been great.

"This crowd here [Sunday] was very engaged. I always judge the seventh inning stretch [chants] 'D-backs' or 'Dodgers.' And I think we got them today. I heard more D-backs over Dodgers. So they brought it. I love our fans. We need them. Keep coming."

The energy has been palpable all series, reaching a particularly high volume in game one, thanks to Corbin Carroll's home run-robbing catch and Ryan Waldschmidt's eventual walk-off home run.

Lovullo said he's felt the fan support, even when playing in opposing cities.

"Even on the road; we go on the road, and there's a large crowd behind our dugout. Every single city we go into. I haven't necessarily seen that a lot over the ten years that I've been here. I want to say thanks to those fans that come out and rock it for us on the road, too."

The journey is not close to finished. Arizona sits 63-56 with plenty of season still to play. As it stands, they sit in a Wild Card position by a 1.5-game margin. But there are numerous important series still to play at Chase Field. The playoff implications grow with each passing game.

Arizona's fans certainly did their part in helping the Diamondbacks take down the Dodgers.